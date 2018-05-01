The Center for Assisted Reproduction features INVOcell on KFAA-TV (Dallas) Good Morning Texas

Dr. Kevin Doody, said, "Our Effortless IVF program is different in a number of ways from traditional ("in-vitro fertilization") IVF programs. It's more accessible; it's more affordable; and more natural. Normally with traditional IVF there would be numerous office visits and blood draws leading up to egg retrieval and significantly driving up costs. In our Effortless IVF program, we combine the INVOcell technology with a streamlined monitoring approach which reduces the office visits to a fraction of what they are with traditional IVF; making it easier and more affordable – by about half the cost of conventional IVF. We believe that INVOcell opens the door to a broad new audience of couples looking to start or expand their families."

INVOcell has the ability to significantly transform the way in which doctors assist infertile patients to become pregnant in a simpler, more natural and cost-effective manner. INVOcell is a patented medical device used in the treatment of infertility that enables egg fertilization and early embryo development to take place in the woman's body, in vivo. The simplistic INVO can be easily performed in an appropriately trained physician's office without the need for expensive overhead.

"We have seen many patients who would like to undergo IVF treatment, but the time and financial requirements of the procedure can be prohibitive," commented Dr. Kathleen Doody. "With the development of the new INVOcell device, we are able to greatly reduce the cost of treatment by virtually eliminating all lab costs. The INVOcell device is a new product that allows the incubation period of IVF treatment to take place inside the prospective mother, rather than in a lab."

On the best candidates for Effortless IVF, Dr. Kathleen Doody, concluded, "While age is always an independent predictor of success – younger women having the higher pregnancy rates - we've had success with women into their 40s with Effortless IVF."

Care Fertility is conducting a drawing for a complementary Effortless IVF treatment cycle for a qualified couple. It includes the initial evaluation from the Care Fertility staff, the medications used to stimulate the ovaries, and the Effortless IVF cycle itself. Those wishing to enter the drawing can do so at www.effortlessivf.com. The winner will be announced on May 5, 2018.

The full interview can be seen at: https://www.wfaa.com/video/entertainment/television/programs/good-morning-texas/care-fertility-presents-a-new-solution-for-infertility/287-8108516

About The Center for Assisted Reproduction (Care Fertility)

Co-founded in 1989 by Drs. Kevin Doody and Kathleen Doody, The Center for Assisted Reproduction has been a pioneer of assisted reproductive technologies in the north Texas region with several firsts including the first ICSI pregnancies and the first to successfully implement a blastocyst culture system. CARE Fertility also had the first pregnancy in the region with a pregnancy following embryo biopsy and pre-implantation genetic testing for cystic fibrosis. The Center is an independent facility which includes a CLIA certified endocrine / andrology laboratory, a CAP certified embryology (IVF) laboratory and an accredited ambulatory surgical center (ASC). Unlike other clinics, egg retrievals are performed in the safety of an accredited surgical center onsite at CARE. The Center has longstanding relationships and has contracted with virtually all major managed care organizations allowing patients to get referrals with relative ease. For more information, please visit: https://www.embryo.net/.

About INVO Bioscience

We are a medical device company focused on creating simplified, lower cost treatments for patients diagnosed with infertility. Our solution, the INVO Procedure, is a disruptive new technology. The INVO Procedure is a revolutionary in vivo method of vaginal incubation that offers patients a more natural and intimate experience. Our lead product, the INVOcell, is a patented medical device used in infertility treatment and is considered an Assisted Reproductive Technology ("ART"). The INVOcell is the first Intravaginal Culture ("IVC") system in the world used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development, as an alternative to traditional In Vitro Fertilization ("IVF") and Intrauterine Insemination ("IUI"). Our mission is to increase access to care and expand fertility treatment across the globe with a goal to lower the cost of care and increase availability of care. For more information, please visit https://invobioscience.com/.

