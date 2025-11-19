The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders and Adjuvant Behavioral Health Partner to Bring Whole-Person Cancer Care to North Texas

New collaboration integrates behavioral health services into oncology treatment, advancing holistic patient care across the DFW region

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adjuvant Behavioral Health has announced a new partnership with The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) , a national leader in community oncology, to bring comprehensive, whole-person cancer care to patients across North Texas. Effective October 1, 2025, the partnership established an exclusive referral agreement for collaborative care management and medication management services, marking a significant step forward in integrating behavioral health into oncology practices.

This partnership introduces psycho-oncology, the integration of psychological care into oncology settings, as an embedded part of CCBD's clinical framework to address a critical pain point: 70 percent of cancer patients experiencing psychological distress do not receive behavioral health care. Patients referred through CCBD's network will have access to behavioral health care managers and medication management services provided by Adjuvant Behavioral Health, creating a seamless continuum of support that addresses both the mental and physical challenges of cancer.

"The Center strives to provide holistic, patient-centered care that treats not only the body but the mind, and we're excited to partner with Adjuvant to offer an additional layer of support for our patients," said Lindsey Bryant, MHA, Director of Value-Based Care at CCBD. "This program reflects our ongoing commitment to caring for the whole person, including body, mind, and spirit."

CCBD serves oncology and hematology patients across North Texas, spanning from Weatherford to east Dallas and up to the Oklahoma border, and is recognized as one of the largest and most innovative community oncology practices in the nation. Through this initiative, Adjuvant Behavioral Health will provide coordinated behavioral health services and medication support to CCBD's network of clinics, thereby strengthening CCBD's reputation as a pioneer in delivering compassionate, comprehensive care to individuals fighting cancer and chronic illnesses.

"Cancer care is about so much more than the medicine or disease – it's about people, said Dr. Josh Myers , PhD, LPC-S, and CEO at Adjuvant Behavioral Health. "We are honored to work alongside CCBD to care for patients not just physically, but emotionally and mentally, too. Our role is to make sure that the support is seamless, so every patient feels seen, heard, and cared for in every part of their journey."

As part of the OneOncology Network, CCBD continues to lead nationally in expanding value-based, community-driven cancer care. The addition of Adjuvant's behavioral health expertise represents a shared vision: to treat not just the cancer, but the whole person behind it.

About Adjuvant Behavioral Health

Adjuvant Behavioral Health is a national leader in collaborative care management and behavioral health medication management, partnering with healthcare organizations to improve access to high-quality, integrated behavioral health services. Adjuvant's evidence-based approach helps providers identify, manage, and support patients' behavioral health needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.adjuvantbh.com .

About The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) is a nationally recognized leader in community oncology, offering advanced treatments and compassionate care to patients across North Texas. With a mission to provide holistic, patient-centered support, CCBD treats the whole person: body, mind, and spirit. As a proud member of the OneOncology network, CCBD continues to advance community-based cancer care and expand access to innovative therapies. Learn more at www.thecentertx.com .

SOURCE Adjuvant Behavioral Health