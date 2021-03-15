The Center For Cancer And Blood Disorders Offering COVID-19 Vaccines For Cancer Patients And Caregivers

The Center will distribute the Moderna vaccine through a drive-through process at their clinic located at 800 West Magnolia Ft. Worth, Texas 76104. Cancer patients must make an appointment by clicking here . To schedule an appointment for a patient and caregiver, reserve two appointments.

Center officials have spent weeks working in partnership with the State of Texas and Tarrant County public health officials to secure COVID-19 vaccine so cancer patients can receive their shots in as safe environment as possible.

"We appreciate the deep concern for cancer patients our state and county public health have shown by working with us to ensure vulnerable cancer patients are prioritized to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," said Barry Russo, The Center's CEO. "We're excited to be the first cancer center in the country to be able to offer patients access to these vaccines."

As an initial step, last week the State of Texas allocated 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to The Center for cancer patients in active treatment. Late Friday, The Center secured 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine for cancer patients and their direct caregivers.

ABOUT THE CENTER FOR CANCER AND BLOOD DISORDERS

At The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, our board-certified physicians provide cancer treatment to more than 12,000 patients annually at our locations in Fort Worth – Central Campus, Fort Worth – Southwest, Arlington, Mansfield, Weatherford, Burleson, Granbury, Mineral Wells, and Stephenville. We offer the latest advances in chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, hormonal therapy, and biological therapy. We also offer opportunities to take advantage of groundbreaking cancer treatment available only through clinical trials and cancer research.

SOURCE OneOncology

Related Links

https://www.oneoncology.com/

