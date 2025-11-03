The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders Welcomes Ukrainian Cancer Care Specialists to the Metroplex for Immersive Observation in Cancer Care

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (The Center), an independent oncology practice with 46 physicians treating patients at 22 clinics across the Metroplex, is honored to welcome leadership physicians from the Lviv Oncology Regional Treatment and Diagnostic Center in Lviv, Ukraine, for a two-week immersive observation focused on clinical and operational approaches to cancer care. The Center will host a reception for Ukrainian delegation, local physicians, and community leaders on November 5 at 5:30 PM in Fort Worth at The Center's Magnolia clinic, 800 W. Magnolia Ave.

The Lviv Oncology Regional Treatment and Diagnostic Center – recently selected to participate in the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) International Cancer Corps (ICC) program, which supports quality cancer care improvement in low- and middle-income countries, will send five physicians to The Center for a 16-day observation program beginning today. The visit will include protocol discussions, shadowing clinical operations, and real-world observation of U.S. community oncology care.

Dr. Bibas Reddy, President at The Center, and his colleagues will collaborate with the visiting physicians to explore community oncology program management, quality improvement, palliative care integration, and multidisciplinary cancer management. The program will also provide an opportunity to observe how U.S. head and neck, breast, and urologic surgeons and oncologists work together to optimize patient outcomes.

"We deeply admire the resilience of Ukrainian physicians caring for their patients amid a war taking place within their own borders," said Dr. Reddy. "We hope to share best practices and lessons from U.S. community oncology that can help support patient care during this conflict and as Ukrainians rebuild their medical infrastructure. We are proud to host these dedicated clinicians, who continue to perform lifesaving work every day under extraordinary circumstances."

The Ukrainian physicians participating in the observership include:

Dr. Oleg Duda , head and neck surgeon, hospital general manager

, head and neck surgeon, hospital general manager Dr. Roman Slipetsky , head and neck surgeon

, head and neck surgeon Dr. Igor Protsko , reconstructive surgeon

, reconstructive surgeon Dr. Maksym Sabadash , urologic oncologist

, urologic oncologist Dr. Anna-Maria Veskera, reconstructive surgeon

This collaboration is organized in partnership with the Ukraine Peace and Development Foundation, whose mission is to bring international expertise to Ukraine to help young and mid-career professionals advance in quality, character, and ethics.

About The Center

The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders (CCBD) is an independent, physician-owned oncology practice based in Fort Worth, Texas, providing comprehensive cancer care across 22 clinic locations throughout the Metroplex. With more than 45 physicians and a dedicated multidisciplinary team, The Center offers advanced therapies, clinical trials, and supportive services focused on treating the whole patient—body, mind, and spirit. Recognized nationally for quality and compassionate care, The Center is committed to bringing hope and healing close to home for patients and families across North Texas.

SOURCE The Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders