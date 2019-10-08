The Center for Discovery Announces New Board Members

HARRIS, N.Y., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery (TCFD) today announced that three new members will be joining its Board of Directors.

Michael Dubilier, Kevin Fee, and Allison Vella were all elected by unanimous vote at a meeting of the Board on September 18, 2019. Their appointments are effective immediately.

"Our new Directors bring a depth of experience in the financial and educational sectors, " TCFD Board Chairperson Edward Sweeney said, "and that will be of great value to the organization as we expand our programs, services, and research on behalf of individuals with the most complex conditions, like autism."

Michael Dubilier is the founder and Managing Partner of Dubilier & Company, as well as an advisor for Roberts & Ryan with vast experience in the investment field and oil industry. Mr. Dubilier received his MBA degree from Thunderbird, The Garvin School of International Management. He also completed a post-graduate program in finance at New York University Graduate School of Business Administration. He has lectured at Harvard College and the University of California, Berkeley.

Kevin Fee is Co-founder and Managing Director of Castlerock Asset Management. Mr. Fee has extensive experience on Wall Street where he began as a trader for the firm Adler Coleman & Company. He transitioned from Wall Street into real estate and has successfully developed several major projects in both New York and Nashville. Mr. Fee graduated from New York's Cortland State University with a degree in economics.

Allison Vella is the Director of Admissions at St. David's School in New York City. Prior to her latest position at the school, she was the President of the Parents' Association at St. David's. She also has tremendous experience in the financial sector as a former Managing Director of SunTrust Bank in New York. She has been on the benefit committees of several schools including The Center for Discovery's Benefit Committee - which she joined in 2004. Allison Vella graduated from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. Allison and her husband Richard have a son, Robert, who has lived at TCFD for 15 years.

Dubilier, Fee, and Vella join an incredibly dynamic TCFD Board, currently including: Patrick H. Dollard, TCFD President and CEO; Edward C. Sweeney, Chairperson/Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Edward Giancontieri, Vice Chairperson & Manager, ShopRite Stores (Retired); Nelly Bly-Arougheti, Vice Chairperson & Author/Editor; William C. Myslinski, Ph.D., Treasurer & Principal, Economists Inc.; Beverly Oles, Secretary & Homemaker; Ellen Alemany, Chairwoman & CEO of CIT Group Inc. and Chairwoman, CEO & President of CIT Bank; Janet Carrus, The Janet and Gerald Carrus Foundation; Norman Feinberg, President and Chief Executive, Gateside Corporation; Joel S. Forman, Esq., Shareholder, Litigation Group, Vedder Price P.C.; Malcom J. Harkins III, Esq., Distinguished Health Law Scholar, Center for Health Law Studies, St. Louis University School of Law; Nancy McElroy, School Principal (Retired); John R. Milligan, President, Banking Industry (Retired); Eileen Naughton, Vice President of People Operations at Google; Aidan Quinn, Actor; Arthur L. Thompson, CFA, Senior Vice President – Investments, Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC.

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit www.tcfd.org.

