THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY FEATURED ON CBS SATURDAY MORNING

Segment Highlights Groundbreaking Nutrition Program and Unique Approach to Care

HARRIS, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, December 7, The Center for Discovery (TCFD) was featured in an inspiring segment on the CBS News broadcast, CBS Saturday Morning, showcasing its transformative nutrition program and innovative approach to care. Dr. Jon LaPook, CBS News Chief Medical Correspondent, was the correspondent on the story.

The poignant story highlights the life-changing impact of TCFD's holistic model, focusing on The Center's groundbreaking nutrition program designed to support a healthy lifestyle. The story follows the Bove family, who shared their personal journey of hope, healing, and transformation after their son, Tommy, a 20 year old with autism, was placed in TCFD's pediatric residential program. Thanks to The Center's specialized care and therapy, Tommy is thriving. "This is the best place for him. This is the best thing that's ever happened to him," said his parents, highlighting the profound difference The Center has made in their lives.

TCFD's residents have demonstrated remarkable health improvements, with 60% of adults achieving ideal body weight. Post this

Dr. Theresa Hamlin, President & CEO of TCFD, explained, "We are true to our mission in that we care for individuals with really complex disabilities." With over four decades of experience in the field, Dr. Hamlin leads TCFD, which serves over 1,200 children and adults annually.

A core component of The Center's approach is its emphasis on food as a critical tool for healing. "Food has extraordinary power," said Jennifer Franck, Chief of the Department of Nourishment Arts – Nutrition, Health, and Research. "It can either support or undermine your health." TCFD's residents have demonstrated remarkable health improvements, with 60% of adults achieving ideal body weight and experiencing significantly lower rates of blood pressure and diabetes when compared to the general population. Dr. LaPook emphasized that the model could serve as a national model for integrated care.

"We help children function better so they can interact, have friendships, and find a sense of normalcy for themselves and their families," added Dr. Hamlin, highlighting The Center's commitment to long-term, transformative care.

To watch the segment, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XY913ARoIEs.

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit http://www.tcfd.org/.

