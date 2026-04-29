THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY RAISES CRITICAL FUNDS AT 2026 EVENING OF DISCOVERY GALA

HARRIS, N.Y., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery® (TCFD, The Center) raised critical funds at its 2026 Evening of Discovery Gala, held on Tuesday, April 28 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. The annual event brought together leaders in business, healthcare, philanthropy, and the arts in support of The Center's mission to advance care and opportunity for individuals with complex disabilities and medical needs.

The evening honored Brian Harper, TCFD Board Member and parent, in recognition of his leadership and deep commitment to improving outcomes for individuals with autism and their families. A former Chairman of the Board of Autism Speaks and current board member, Harper has been a leading voice in advancing research and advocacy for individuals with autism nationwide. As both a dedicated board member and parent, he has played an important role in advancing The Center's vision and expanding awareness of the need for more integrated, comprehensive models of care.

Accepting the honor, Harper shared, "Thank you, Center for Discovery, for this honor which I humbly accept on behalf of my family – Laleh, Caleb, and Zoe. And, even more, thank you Center for Discovery for all that you have done for us. You are truly life savers. When Caleb came to The Center, something shifted…I began to see my son differently. Not through the lens of everything that was hard. But through the eyes of people who looked at him every single day and saw possibility. Saw progress. Saw Caleb."

President & CEO Dr. Theresa Hamlin reflected on the significance of the evening and the continued growth of The Center's work. "There's something very special about this room - not just because of your generosity, but because of a shared belief amongst us all: that we can do better for children, adults, and families with complex needs. What we are building together is not just a program - it's a future where every person has the opportunity to live with dignity, health, and connection."

Throughout the evening, speakers and guests highlighted the importance of innovation, compassion, and collaboration in addressing the evolving needs of individuals with complex conditions. Robin Roberts reflected on the broader impact of The Center's work, sharing, "What happens here matters everywhere… Their innovations in research and treatment of autism and complex medical conditions - powered by compassion, innovation, and science - are changing the world."

The event was co-hosted by Robin Roberts and Susie Essman, who brought warmth, energy, and humor to the evening, with Essman keeping the audience laughing throughout the night. Essman was also presented with The Center's inaugural MVP Award in recognition of her extraordinary heart, spirit, and unwavering support of The Center's mission.

The Evening of Discovery Gala is The Center's premier fundraising event, supporting transformative programs including Animal Assisted Intervention and Education, Integrated Arts such as recreation and music therapy, assistive technology and innovation, and critical capital improvements across TCFD's campuses. Funds raised also support The Center's nearly 1,800 employees, helping provide essential benefits such as on-site childcare, tuition reimbursement, wellness services, and career development opportunities.

An internationally recognized research and innovation organization, TCFD serves more than 1,700 children and adults annually. The Center's Children's Specialty Hospital continues to expand access to comprehensive, highly specialized care for individuals with profound autism and medical complexity.

The evening featured a formal dinner, live and silent auctions, and a program highlighting the life-changing impact of The Center's work.

About The Center for Discovery

The Center for Discovery® (TCFD) is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization providing education, healthcare, and residential services to more than 1,700 children and adults with complex disabilities, autism spectrum disorders, and medical frailties. Located on 1,500 acres in New York's Mid-Hudson Region, TCFD is a designated New York State Center of Excellence and home to the Children's Specialty Hospital, therapeutic school campuses, residential programs, and research initiatives.

Through its innovative SynergE6 model - integrating Evaluation, Environment, Eating & Nutrition, Energy Regulation, Emotional Regulation, and Evidence-Based Education and Treatment - The Center advances a holistic, person-centered approach designed to improve lifelong outcomes.

The Center for Discovery

Gabrielle Scot

Executive VP of Development

(845) 707-8409

[email protected]

SOURCE The Center for Discovery