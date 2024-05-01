THE CENTER FOR DISCOVERY SALUTES THE PROGRESS AND POSSIBILITIES OF THOSE WITH DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES AT ITS ANNUAL GALA MAY 7

STAR-STUDDED NYC EVENT INCLUDES OSCAR WINNER ROBERT DE NIRO, CBS SUNDAY MORNING'S MO ROCCA, AND PHILIPPA SOO

HARRIS, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Discovery® (TCFD, The Center) will celebrate the return of its annual Evening of Discovery Gala on Tuesday, May 7, alongside prominent members of the business, healthcare, and entertainment industries. Oscar-winner Robert De Niro will provide remarks during the event, which will be held at Cipriani 42nd street in New York City.

The Emcee of this year's event will be Mo Rocca, CBS Sunday Morning Correspondent and Humorist, who is also the creator of the podcast, Mobituaries. The evening's entertainment will be provided by Philippa Soo, a two-time Grammy Award-winning actress, singer, and author, best known for her roles in Hamilton, Into the Woods, and most recently, Camelot.

De Niro, one of the most influential actors of our time, is about to star as the grandfather of a child with autism in the new film EZRA , opening May 31, and has been an important advocate on behalf of individuals with autism and special needs.

The Evening of Discovery Gala is The Center's leading fundraising event of the year, with proceeds benefiting some of TCFD's most transformative programs. An internationally-recognized research and innovation organization, TCFD serves nearly 1,200 children and adults annually who have complex disabilities, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). The Center is also set to open a groundbreaking Children's Specialty Hospital – a first-of-its-kind in New York State designed to assess and treat children ages 5-21 who have developmental disabilities and related medical conditions.

During the Evening of Discovery Gala, TCFD Board Chair, Edward C. Sweeney will be honored for his tireless and life-changing work on behalf of individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities. Other notable event attendees include Lorraine Bracco, actress; Mikhail Baryshnikov, dancer, choreographer and actor; Susie Essman, comedian and actor; David Remnick, Editor of The New Yorker; David Gregory, former host of NBC News' Meet the Press; Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News Correspondent; Jackie Alemany, The Washington Post Reporter, and more.

This year's event will feature cocktails, a formal dinner, entertainment, and live and silent auctions. The live and silent auctions also benefit The Center's most innovative areas of programming. The silent auction features luxury handbags, unique travel and entertainment experiences, tickets to sporting events, and more. The silent auction is accepting bids now through Thursday, May 9, at 9pm EST. To view the auction, visit: https://one.bidpal.net/eveningofdiscovery2024/welcome. For more information about the event, please visit: https://thecenterfordiscovery.org/event/eveningofdiscovery/.

The Center for Discovery is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and autism spectrum disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD, houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations.

