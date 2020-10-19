The Center For Discovery® To Host Virtual Conference From The Alemany Learning Center

HARRIS, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, from 9:00am to 12:00pm, The Center for Discovery® (TCFD) will host "The Covid-19 Pandemic: Learnings and Resources for the Special Needs Community," a virtual conference for caregivers, service providers, and public officials. The conference will be live streamed from the Alemany Learning Center, located at the site of The Center's future Children's Specialty Hospital in Rock Hill, New York.

The virtual event will feature eleven TCFD speakers who will highlight the organization's nationally recognized COVID-19 response, including the implementation of a pandemic plan, social-emotional health and wellness, and staff and family supports, and our remarkable Integrated Arts program. This information will be shared with a broad audience through presentations, multimedia, and a panel discussion.

The lineup of speakers includes:

Patrick H. Dollard , President and CEO

, President and CEO Dr. Terry Hamlin , Associate Executive Director

, Associate Executive Director Hon. Amanda Ward , Chief, Division of People Operations and Educational Sustainability

, Chief, Division of People Operations and Educational Sustainability Dr. Johanna Lantz , Chief of Psychology

, Chief of Psychology Dr. Cheryl Stenzel , Chief of Psychology, Family Services

, Chief of Psychology, Family Services Michael Rosen , Executive Vice President of Strategic Outreach and Partnerships

, Executive Vice President of Strategic Outreach and Partnerships Kaitlin Haas , MPA, Vice President of Admissions

, MPA, Vice President of Admissions Susan Sayers , MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer

, MSN, RN, Chief Nursing Officer Alyce Sherwood , M.A., SLP, Chief of Residential Program

, M.A., SLP, Chief of Residential Program Jim Cashen , M.Ed., Assistant Chief of the Integrated Arts Department

, M.Ed., Assistant Chief of the Integrated Arts Department Conio Loretto , MS, LCAT, MT-BC, Senior Director of Music Therapy, Integrated Arts Department

"We are thrilled to host this conference and to share how The Center has implemented and continues to adapt its pandemic plan. We are proud to collaborate and to share our expertise to keep those in our care – and those around us – safe, as the pandemic continues to unfold," said Dr. Terry Hamlin, Associate Executive Director of The Center for Discovery.

To register for the virtual event on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020, please visit: http://bit.ly/TCFDVirtualConference.

About The Center for Discovery®:

The Center for Discovery (TCFD) is a leading provider of healthcare and education services for more than 1,200 children and adults with complex conditions, medical frailties and Autism Spectrum Disorders, located 90 miles northwest of New York City. Named a Center of Excellence in 2016, TCFD has long been a leader in developing new models of care for individuals with complex conditions. Located on 1,500 acres of land in Sullivan County, TCFD houses school campuses, residences, medical and research facilities, organic and biodynamic farmland, and leased private businesses offering meaningful employment opportunities. Deeply focused on an individual's personal potential and possibilities, rather than a disability, TCFD strives to create better care and unique and challenging opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. For more information about TCFD, please visit www.tcfd.org.

