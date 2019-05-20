The Center for Effective Community Impact (CECI) Announces their Official Opening on May 20

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Effective Community Impact (CECI) is pleased to announce its officially opening this month. The Center for Effective Community Impact (CECI) was created with the goal of revitalizing the non-profit world by making assistance for beneficiaries, customers, and contractors efficient and accessible.

Every organization's program has a purpose and outcomes expected to be met as defined by the fund source. The CECI theory focuses on meeting those outcomes but recognizes there are many paths to meeting those outcomes and those paths are different based on each individual's circumstance.

CECI recognizes funder requirements and desired outcomes, however, CECI recognizes that those outcomes are often met in tiered success. Each goal met leads to a desired outcome and the time to meet that outcome is individualized.

Helping with purpose and realistic planning

Identifying Needs and Opportunities for improvement, Strengths, Supports

Establishing Measurable Goals and how to reach those Goals

Identify realistic steps and timeframes to meet those goals/outcomes while honoring choices, preferences, and circumstances of the individual.

Goals cannot be reached using a "cookie-cutter." The path to success must be individualized.

Tracking outcomes met and not met by utilizing program requirements and individual planning.

"Golden Thread"- The plan should be created with an individual and reflect the individuals needs and how to get there. Each goal outlined to meet an outcome should be defined by the individual with guidance and assistance (as needed) from the Outcome Specialist (Case Manager). The individuals goals should be "thread" throughout the individuals case management plan.

CECI looks forward to assisting government level, foundation level, and non-profit level organizations in meeting their goals and achieving their mission and shining a light on their accomplishments.

For more information visit http://www.helplift.us/ or contact Amy Dillon at 202.892.1112 or at 214571@email4pr.com

SOURCE Center for Effective Community Impact