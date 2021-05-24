The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2021

The Best Places to Work in Healthcare award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. The award program was created to acknowledge companies that continuously strive to improve their work environment and increase employee engagement, satisfaction and retention through innovative changes in the workplace. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"Being named as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare is a great recognition of the dedicated work by our employees to live up to our mission, vision and values," said The Center's President & CEO Brian Lane. "During a challenging year for the healthcare profession, our organization prioritized the needs of our employees while striving to do everything we could to assist our members as they cared for patients, supported their own staff and lead our communities through the pandemic. We are looking forward to continuing our work as we inch closer to a post-pandemic world."

The Center for Health Affairs has a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association. In the present day, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively through its member programs to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the communities it serves. The Center's membership includes Ashtabula County Medical Center, The Cleveland Clinic Health System, Grace Hospital, Lake Health, Mercy Health, The MetroHealth System, St. Vincent Charity Medical Center, Southwest General Health Center, University Hospitals and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.

One of the most significant evolutions in The Center's history was the creation of its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO) and The Essentials Group. As a group purchasing organization, CHAMPS GPO leverages the purchasing power of its membership by aggregating purchasing volume to negotiate discounts with manufacturers and distributors they use every day, allowing members access to significant savings. Through vendor partnerships, The Essentials Group is designed to bring forward opportunities to improve efficiency, productivity and outcomes for members of The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS GPO.

"One year into the pandemic, we've seen the industry transform to meet the needs of its patients and employees," said Aurora Aguilar, Modern Healthcare's editor. "Time and time again, the most resilient and successful organizations show that empathy towards their staff, clear vision and compassion towards the patient buoys teams and sets them up for success. We congratulate the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for eliciting loyalty from their workforce and communities during harrowing times."

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the September 20 issue of MH.

For more information about The Center for Health Affairs and its culture, contact us.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

Press Contact:

Tracy Wise

2162553695

http://www.neohospitals.org

SOURCE The Center for Health Affairs

Related Links

http://www.neohospitals.org

