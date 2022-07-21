The Center for Health Affairs and Dignity Health Global Education Expand Partnership

Through this elevated partnership, the two organizations are working together to provide specialized healthcare workforce education and development.

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs , the leading advocate for Northeast Ohio hospitals, today announced a new educational opportunity through Dignity Health Global Education (DHGE), a leading healthcare workforce development company, for member hospitals, sponsor and community organizations, and members of The Center's business affiliate, CHAMPS Group Purchasing (GPO).

DHGE designs and offers online degrees, certificates and custom education programs by working alongside leading academic institutions as well as top healthcare experts, such as chief executive officers and chief nursing officers, to provide engaging and reimagined virtual healthcare workforce development content in a student-centric environment.

"As the healthcare industry continues to struggle with meeting their staffing requirements, this partnership with DHGE is a step forward in our mission to help members fulfill their workforce retention goals," said Brian Lane , president & CEO of The Center for Health Affairs. "These courses offer incredible opportunities to healthcare professionals looking to grow their careers into higher-level positions of management and improve health equity within our community."

The Center and DHGE first began working together last year, and this expanded partnership now enables The Center to form cohorts with member and sponsor organizations to offer DHGE's educational programming at a discounted rate.

"Our agile and flexible education options ensure that professionals in healthcare have access to the best-in-class learning whether in our MSN, MBA or our suite of certificates," said Andrew Malley, CEO of Dignity Health Global Education. "We also work with health organizations on custom solutions such as our Nurse Residency with CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest health systems, for improved retention and a stronger workforce."

Dignity Health Global Education, which recently announced a partnership as a provider of education services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, offers professional development and higher education courses that have been specifically created for healthcare. Learners and organizations can choose from more than a dozen online courses, including:

Mini-MBA in Healthcare: Ideal for healthcare professionals considering applying for a full MBA program or looking to further their understanding of the business of healthcare, participants learn tactics to apply leadership skills and build resilient and sustainable workplaces in 12 weeks.

Social Determinants of Health: This eight-week certificate program equips the participant with the knowledge needed to address systemic complexities and political inequities and the skills to influence others, be it staff, colleagues, administrators or policymakers.

RN to BSN Completion: Designed in coordination with nursing leaders in healthcare innovation and delivery, this 12-week course is for licensed registered nurses (RNs) with an Associates of Arts (AA) degree, Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) degree, or a bachelor's degree other than a BSN to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).

Healthcare Project Management: This eight-week certificate program introduces high-level concepts of project management, provides an overview of the different stakeholders and risks and describes the leadership skills vital to thrive as a successful project manager in healthcare.

Healthcare Leadership: Designed for healthcare professionals seeking to lead in an effective way, this 12-week, online certificate course offers practical examples and evidence-based content that can be applied in a structured and methodical way to quickly move from insight to action.

Nurse Residency: A modern and innovative method to train, educate, and support new nurses as they transition from their academic learning environments to professional clinical practice, this program allows graduate nurses to gain confidence and competence through carefully crafted curriculum pathways designed for nursing specializations.

Visit DHGE.org to learn more about the courses offered by Dignity Health Global Education and contact The Center for Health Affairs to learn how your organization can form a class cohort.

About Dignity Health Global Education:

DHGE is an online education and technology provider for the healthcare workforce. Our mission is to transform how healthcare workers learn. We design learning experiences that are loved and affect positive change in our learners' lives and, in turn, impact their organization. We partner with leading academic institutions and top experts to innovate, redefine, and reimagine healthcare workforce development.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

