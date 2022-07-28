The Center for Health Affairs Brings Innovative Nurse Retention Solution to Hospitals

Working with Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc., The Center for Health Affairs is connecting hospitals with an advanced tool designed to strengthen and support nurse retention.

CLEVELAND, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs, the leading advocate for Northeast Ohio hospitals, today announces a new partnership with Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (PKSI) to bring an innovative tool to hospitals aimed at helping them retain nurses, a critical element of their workforce.

PKSI is a leading provider of advanced analytic software, including their innovative Advanced Workforce Analytics (AWA) solution that delivers critical insights to reduce nurse turnover. AWA is an out-of-the-box solution, enabling hospitals to simply connect their data to the platform to begin using it. The solution incorporates pre-built human resources data models, machine learning analytics, and visualizations based on open-source technology, and is designed to help hospitals:

Identify employees at a potential risk of leaving.

Address concerns that are reducing employee engagement.

Create plans and forecasts to facilitate workforce and succession planning.

Use behavioral analytics to best match employment candidates with positions.

Better understand the employee experience through analysis of employee surveys and appraisals.

Understand the traits of high performers.

Identify workforce training needs.

"Workforce – particularly attracting and retaining nurses – is a critical area of concern for hospitals across the country, including here in Northeast Ohio," said Brian Lane , president & CEO, The Center for Health Affairs. "We are working to bring tools and solutions to hospitals to help them with this area of need. PKSI's innovative solution can help hospitals and health systems with their workforce retention efforts, which is a key component of every staffing strategy."

PKSI's nurse retention tool is the latest addition to The Center's portfolio of workforce solutions , which also include its Career Center , aimed at helping healthcare employers in Northeast Ohio recruit new employees, and its education resources, which are designed to help organizations retain and develop their workforce.

"Data and AI are transforming healthcare delivery and services. This initiative will equip providers with AI and data-driven techniques to understand and address the challenges that frontline workers face and thereby improve employee experience and reduce turnover," said Supreet Singh, executive vice president, Pegasus Knowledge Solutions. "This solution will combine our workforce analytics expertise with The Center for Health Affairs' deep understanding of the needs of its provider members."

To learn more about PKSI's AWA solution and how it can help with nursing workforce retention

About Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 1997, Pegasus Knowledge Solutions, Inc. (PKSI) is an independent, advanced analytic software and services organization that partners with industry leading providers to help customers create value from their data, bringing a range of talents, including data integration and preparation, big data environments, data mining, predictive analytics, machine learning and text mining, as well as dashboarding and visualization. PKSI is focused on quality, speed of execution, value and above all, customer satisfaction. Our global solution delivery centers are ISO 9001-2008 and ISMS 27001-2013 Certified.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

