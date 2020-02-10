The Center for Health Affairs Establishes New Business Line, The Essentials Group

CLEVELAND, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs announced the official launch of The Essentials Group, a new business line developed by the more than 100-year-old hospital association. The Essentials Group is designed to bring forward opportunities to improve efficiency, productivity, and outcomes for members of The Center for Health Affairs and clients of its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and CHAMPS Oncology.

"We have a strong historical track record of identifying the needs of niche industries and developing solutions that increase their operational efficiency," said The Center's Senior Vice President of Business Operations Yolandi Myers. "We are excited to take this expertise to the next level with the launch of The Essentials Group."

The Essentials Group was developed with three core goals in mind:

To provide access to essentially everything members and clients need in various product and service categories including: business operations, education, energy, oncology, patient experience, staffing/workforce, supply chain, technology, quality, revenue cycle and more

To find strategic opportunities to increase operational / financial efficiencies and bottom lines

Initial partnerships with The Essentials Group include:

3Lions Publishing, Inc.

ERI Global

Illumicare

mcag

stockd.

Proton Therapy Partners

Pivot Health Advisors

"We have been charged by our membership and respective client base to provide tools and resources that will help them achieve operational excellence," said The Center's President and CEO Brian Lane. "Essentials is going to serve those solutions to our customers through new strategic relationships and programming with the purpose of elevating them higher."

To learn more about The Essentials Group, visit our webpage.

About The Center for Health Affairs

With a history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Since its founding in 1916, Despite a century of rapid evolution in healthcare, The Center has adapted, constantly enhancing its service offerings to meet the changing needs of its Ohio hospital members. Today, The Center's efforts focus on areas that benefit from a regional approach including Community Health, Finance and Reimbursement, Emergency Preparedness, the Northeast Ohio Hospital Opioid Consortium and Volume Statistics data reporting.

