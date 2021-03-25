The Center for Health Affairs Names Leaders to Boards of Directors

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of a combined nine new members to its Board of Directors along with the boards of its affiliates, HealthComp, Inc. and Community Health Affairs. Drawn from the region's hospital leadership and the business community, these individuals will provide the organization with guidance in pursuit of its mission to bring together hospitals and health care organizations to positively impact health in the communities it serves.

Serving on The Center for Health Affairs' parent board through Dec. 31, 2023, are:

Serving on the board of The Center for Health Affairs' affiliate, HealthComp, Inc., through March 30, 2023, are:

Susan deCathelineau, senior vice president, chief customer success officer, Hyland Software .

. Kirsten Park , senior vice president of Treasury, Eaton .

, senior vice president of Treasury, . Justin Gallo , vice president of Supply Chain, The MetroHealth System .

The HealthComp Board of Directors oversees The Center's business affiliates: CHAMPS Group Purchasing , CHAMPS Oncology and The Essentials Group .

Named to The Center for Health Affairs' affiliate Community Health Affairs Board of Directors and serving through March 30, 2023, is:

Teresa Dews , MD, president, Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital .

The Community Health Affairs board seeks to improve the health of the community by providing expertise, resources and solutions to address the challenges faced by health care providers.

"I am pleased and honored to welcome these individuals to the boards," said Craig Richmond, executive vice president & CFO at MetroHealth and chair of The Center for Health Affairs' Board of Directors. "This incredibly strong slate of directors brings a breadth and depth of expertise to the governance of this organization that is invaluable and will help lead us to new heights."

"On behalf of the entire team at The Center for Health Affairs and its affiliates, I would like to thank our new directors for stepping forward and volunteering to serve the organization. We are grateful for the service of each of our board members. The Center for Health Affairs and its 36 member hospitals, and in turn the greater community, benefit from the dedication and engagement of these talented leaders," said Brian Lane, president & CEO of The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history as the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center for Health Affairs has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. The Center works collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. The Center's business affiliates include CHAMPS Oncology, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group.

