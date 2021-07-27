The Center for Health Affairs Partners with ORock Technologies to Offer IT Infrastructure and Cloud Solutions

ORock's unique network architecture and open-source cloud environment, ORockCloud, enable organizations in healthcare, financial services and more to capitalize on the flexibility and scalability of cloud computing. Regardless of bandwidth or user count fluctuations, organizations get predictable pricing based upon zero ingress, egress and trans-region data transfer fees. In addition, members can utilize cloud storage as a service with ORockCloud Storage, which allows for object and block storage solutions for hybrid IT environments.

ORock's solutions are built for environments in which customers must satisfy stringent standards for security and compliance. In the scope of healthcare IT, ORock's cloud computing, storage and containers solutions meet HIPAA and HITECH requirements. With ORock's offerings, healthcare systems and hospitals can share patient records with confidence, keep data safe and stay compliant.

"It's no secret that 2020 was a challenging year for IT teams across the board," said Tracy Wise, senior vice president of business operations and administration for The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS Healthcare. "Over the past year, our team has been searching for solutions that could help our members fortify their security measures and appropriately handle threats such as ransomware. With ORock Technologies, we've achieved just that. This partnership provides our membership with secure data solutions designed for industries that require the gold standard in terms of security and compliance."

"Our customers across healthcare and other highly regulated industries are embracing the future of cloud with ORock," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "ORock offers a fully compliant portfolio of cloud solutions for healthcare systems and hospitals modernizing their tech stacks and seeking high performing, sensibly-priced cloud solutions. We look forward to working with The Center for Health Affairs and CHAMPS' membership to protect sensitive workloads in the cloud while helping each member organization achieve its important strategic IT and healthcare goals."

Headquartered in Reston, Va., ORock manages its network, monitors security and supports its customers through its U.S.-based Network Operations Center (NOC) and Security Operations Center (SOC). The ORock NOC and SOC provide round-the-clock customer service with a single point of contact for issue resolution and 24/7 customer service.

The Center and ORock will host an informational webcast in September on the virtual events platform BrightTALK to showcase the vast potential of ORock's IT solutions. Registration for the event will open on The Center's Healthcare Leadership Series channel in the coming weeks.

ORock Technologies is the most recent addition to The Essentials Group's lineup of Business & Consulting, Data & Technology and Security & Compliance vendors. Launched in January 2020, The Essentials Group is the latest business line of The Center, providing a portfolio of high-quality products and services aimed at driving efficiencies and bottom-line impact to clients and members of The Center.

About The Center for Health Affairs: With a rich history dating back to 1916, The Center for Health Affairs serves as the collective voice and leading advocate for 36 hospitals across nine counties in Northeast Ohio. As the nation's first regional hospital association, The Center aims to enhance the effectiveness of the healthcare community and the health of the communities it serves by providing expertise, resources and solutions to address the challenges facing the region's healthcare providers. The Center's efforts focus on areas in which member hospitals and their communities can benefit from a regional approach, including emergency preparedness; public policy and advocacy; finance and reimbursement; and community health. Through its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center provides a broad level of professional services to its members. Headquartered in downtown Cleveland, The Center is honored to be named as one of The Cleveland Plain Dealer's Top Workplaces in 2014, 2015 and 2021; ERC's NorthCoast99 List in 2003, 2004, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017; Crain's Cleveland Business and Best Companies Group's Best Employers in Ohio in 2020 and 2021; and Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. For more, visit neohospitals.org.

About ORock Technologies: ORock Technologies delivers hybrid cloud and IaaS solutions designed for secure, compliant data operations. ORock helps leading organizations protect their most sensitive data, control costs and minimize vendor lock-in while enabling a range of IT modernization, application hosting, migration and edge computing initiatives. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open-source cloud feature the latest HPE Gen10 secure hardware and a flat-rate OPEX billing model with no data egress fees. These solutions support hybrid, private and multi-cloud capabilities while providing superior security, performance, predictability and control. Learn more about ORock.

