The Center for Health Affairs Unveils Online Career Center, a Resource for Job Seekers and Employers

The Center for Health Affairs' new Career Center connects Northeast Ohio employers with job seekers across the country seeking opportunities in the healthcare industry.

CLEVELAND, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs, the leading advocate for Northeast Ohio hospitals, today announces the launch of its Career Center , an online job board for employers and job seekers in the healthcare industry. This new resource will provide a valuable service to member hospitals and the Northeast Ohio community at-large by serving as a central hub for healthcare-related employment opportunities. The site offers a variety of pricing options for employers, including 30-, 60- and 90-day job postings and, as a special promotion, for the first 30 days employers will receive a 10% discount off of postings.

Given the current momentum in U.S. hiring demand due in large part to the recovery from the pandemic, the implementation of this online Career Center is a solution to a problem faced by many organizations. Building upon The Center for Health Affairs' rich history as a healthcare leader, this new resource is an example of the organization's proactive approach to helping members achieve their goals and address staffing challenges.

"We are proud today to launch our Career Center. This new offering brings additional value to our member hospitals and builds on our mission to be a convener and innovator in this community," said Brian Lane , president & CEO of The Center for Health Affairs. "By serving as a central hub for both clinical and non-clinical healthcare industry jobs, we are seeking to serve as a link between Northeast Ohio employers and job seekers from across the country in order to assist regional organizations in finding and attracting talent, create a pipeline for the healthcare workforce of tomorrow, and ultimately help grow the region's economy."

Employer Features

Not only can employers post their own positions and browse qualified candidates by looking through job seekers' resumes, the Career Center also offers the ability to post internship positions for free as well as additional options for employers looking to stand out among other organizations. Available enhancements include:

Job posting videos

Network distribution

Social Recruiting

Banner ad rotation

Brand profile page

Job-Seeker Features

Providing job seekers with a new way to view thousands of open positions, the Career Center features advanced search filters allowing the user to explore through the standard keywords and locations, as well as job sectors and disciplines. Not limited to job searching and posting, the site offers a variety of resources to help employees to enhance their chance of being hired. Additional services for job seekers include:

Reference checking

Career coaching

Resume writing

LinkedIn profile development

Resume distribution

Recognizing the challenges faced by many in the healthcare industry, The Center for Health Affairs intends for this job board to be a lasting resource and valuable information hub.

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org.

