The Center for Health Affairs Welcomes New Board Members

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Health Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to its Board of Directors. The Center for Health Affairs' Board of Directors aims to serve communities as a catalyst by aligning and collaborating with members and constituents to incubate, pilot, and launch programs and services that benefit the healthcare community. The Board of Directors consists of administrators of hospitals and healthcare systems as well as community leaders in Northeast Ohio.

Serving on The Center for Health Affairs' parent board through Sept. 30, 2024, are:

Teresa Dews , MD, president, Cleveland Clinic Euclid Hospital .

, MD, president, . Melissa Kline , DNP, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, system chief nurse executive, The MetroHealth System .

, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, system chief nurse executive, . Mark Malloy , chief financial officer of Ohio regional hospitals, Cleveland Clinic .

, chief financial officer of regional hospitals, . Sandeep Palakodeti , MD, MPH, co-founder, chief medical officer, Hopscotch Health.

"I am both delighted and honored to welcome this group of experts to The Center for Health Affairs' Board of Directors," said Craig Richmond , chair of The Center's Board of Directors and executive vice president, chief financial & system services officer at MetroHealth. "They each add an incredible breadth and depth of experience that will bring valuable insights and leadership to the organization's regional healthcare initiatives."

The Center's Board of Directors is responsible for all business of the organization and has the authority to adopt policy for the association. These elected directors also help guide its subsidiaries, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group , as well as member programming, including Community Health , Emergency Preparedness , Finance & Reimbursement , the Northeast Ohio Hospital Opioid Consortium , and Data & Volume Statistics .

"On behalf of the entire team at The Center for Health Affairs, I would like to thank these new directors for stepping forward and volunteering to serve our organization and community," said Brian Lane , president & CEO of The Center for Health Affairs. "Teresa, Melissa, Mark and Sandeep are esteemed leaders within their respective fields, and their expertise will greatly aid in our board's efforts. The Center for Health Affairs and its 36 member hospitals, and in turn the communities we serve, benefit from the dedication and engagement of our talented Board of Directors."

About The Center for Health Affairs

The Center for Health Affairs, the nation's first regional hospital association, has served as the collective voice of Northeast Ohio hospitals for more than 100 years. Together with its business affiliates, CHAMPS Group Purchasing and The Essentials Group, The Center continues the legacy of its founders, working collaboratively to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery, providing insightful healthcare information to the public and undertaking initiatives aimed at improving the health of the community. For more information, visit www.neohospitals.org

