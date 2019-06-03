The Center for Innovative GYN Care Launches in New York and New Jersey, Expanding Access to Care for Prominent Women's Health Issues

WASHINGTON, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As women across the globe continue to face misdiagnoses, delayed care and aggressive surgical procedures for endometriosis and fibroids, The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) announced today the launch of CIGC in New York, N.Y., and Montclair, N.J., to expand access to care to millions of women. CIGC expects to begin seeing patients starting in June 2019, with the surgeries being performed at the Center for Modern Surgery (CMS) in Secaucus, N.J.

CIGC is a highly specialized GYN surgical practice, using powerful techniques and procedures to treat the most difficult cases in a safe and effective outpatient setting. Procedures, such as uterine sparing fibroid removal surgery and resection of endometriosis, are performed at CMS with teams that are entirely focused on GYN surgery.

"CMS is, in fact, one of the few GYN-only outpatient surgical centers in the world using the advanced techniques of DualPortGYN® for endometriosis and LAAM BUAO® for fibroids for even the most difficult cases," said Dr. Paul MacKoul, CIGC co-founder and laparoscopic GYN surgeon. "The more pressing problem, however, is understanding how and why these patients have progressed to such advanced stages. The delay in care that women are experiencing is mostly attributable to the patient's OBGYN, who either did not diagnose endometriosis early using laparoscopy or allowed fibroids to grow using 'watch and wait' management plans. In both cases, the result is severe pain, bleeding, emotional distress, infertility and, in many cases, narcotic use and addiction to control pain."

"The underlying issue is that most women are just not receiving the best surgical care from their OBGYN physicians," added Dr. Natalya Danilyants, CIGC co-founder and advanced surgical specialist. "For example, open surgery is not needed for patients with fibroids or endometriosis. Robotic procedures have higher complications and costs, longer surgical times and too many incisions. As a result, CIGC developed options for patients specifically designed to safely treat fibroids and endometriosis. Published data shows that the CIGC solution provides improved safety, fewer incisions, lower surgery times and greatly reduced recovery times – all at a lower cost than open or robotic surgery. These procedures vastly improve a women's quality of life."

"There needs to be an emphasis on re-education for the OBGYN for both conditions. Unless the OBGYN makes changes in the way patients with endometriosis and fibroids are diagnosed and treated, we will continue to see patients seeking surgical care from every state in the U.S. and throughout the world with debilitating bleeding, pain and infertility from these progressive conditions," concluded Dr. MacKoul. "It's clear that a major change was needed in the way that patients undergo GYN surgery, and CIGC has created that change. The next step is to get to the patient earlier so that these very successful surgical options will provide an even better chance for fertility, as well as earlier pain relief and a better quality of life. The New York / New Jersey area has the highest population center in the country with a strong international presence. It is our mission to reach as many women as possible with our practice, and we believe this new market will allow us to do just that."

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) is a state-of-the-art laparoscopic GYN surgical practice that uses exclusive techniques developed by the founders, Dr. Paul MacKoul and Dr. Natalya Danilyants. Patients travel from around the world for the groundbreaking DualPortGYN and LAAM-BUAO techniques. These innovations treat complex gynecologic conditions using just two small incisions without the use of power morcellation or robotics. The practice is dedicated to providing women with excellent laparoscopic outpatient surgical care that optimizes the procedure, minimizes the risk of complications and ensures a faster recovery at home.

