The Center for Innovative GYN Care Launches New Patient Advocacy Program to Help Guide Women's Experiences with Complex Female Health Surgeries

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) co-founders, Dr. Paul MacKoul and Dr. Natalya Danilyants, today announced the launch of the Company's new, one-on-one patient advocacy program to help women navigate their treatment experience for common, yet highly complex, female health issues like endometriosis and fibroids. The program serves as another important resource for women suffering from these conditions, following CIGC's recent expansion into the New York Metro market, expanding access to care for millions of women around the world. CIGC's Patient Advocacy Coordinators (PACs) will be the single main point of contact for women undergoing gynecologic surgery with the group, providing clinical, emotional and financial support through every step of their journey.

"Across medicine today, physicians are constantly seeking new and innovative ways to better connect and engage with their patients, and this is especially significant for women undergoing highly personal gynecological surgeries," said Dr. MacKoul, who writes about the high cost of misdiagnosing women's health conditions. "As a result, CIGC implemented this program, which requires PACs to undergo in-depth training to better understand conditions that include endometriosis and fibroids. Only through truly understanding the process of these diseases can the medical community better help patients cope emotionally to what is necessary for their rapid and successful treatment. The result is more timely treatment to ensure a higher level of success and much less pain and suffering."

"We want the best care possible for our patients, so having this resource available to guide women through the entire process from start to finish – from the moment that they walk through the door – is invaluable," added Dr. Danilyants. "Overall patient response to CIGC's groundbreaking techniques and procedures has been extremely positive since our inception, and we aim to reach thousands of additional women through the creation of this new program."

CIGC, a highly specialized surgical practice, uses best-in-class techniques and procedures to treat the most difficult GYN cases in a safe, highly effective outpatient setting. Unlike traditional OBGYNs, CIGC's team is entirely focused on GYN surgery and specializes in procedures that include uterine-sparing fibroid removal surgery and surgical resection for endometriosis.

"From scheduling an initial consultation and helping women to understand their various treatment options to identifying the appropriate procedure for them and following up once that procedure takes place, this new program covers all aspects of the patient experience," concluded Dr. MacKoul. "The bottom line is that we are giving women the undivided attention, expertise and guidance that they deserve throughout the process so that they feel empowered to take control of their health again."

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) is a state-of-the-art laparoscopic GYN surgical practice that uses exclusive techniques developed by the founders, Dr. Paul MacKoul and Dr. Natalya Danilyants. Patients travel from around the world for the groundbreaking DualPortGYN® and LAAM-BUAO® procedures, designed to optimize the surgical outcome, minimizing pain and risk of complications, and providing a faster recovery at home.

About Dr. Paul MacKoul

Dr. Paul MacKoul graduated from medical school at Tufts University. He completed his residency in OBGYN at the University of Maryland and his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the University of North Carolina. In 2012, Dr. MacKoul was named a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology Designated Surgeon and has been named a top doctor multiple times by Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine. He has performed over 10,000 minimally invasive surgeries for complex GYN conditions to date.

About Dr. Natalya Danilyants

Dr. Natalya Danilyants, is board-certified in Gynecology and received her fellowship training in Advanced Retroperitoneal Laparoscopic Surgery through the exclusive Johnson & Johnson/Ethicon Endo-Surgery (EES) fellowship program. Through the EES fellowship program, Dr. Danilyants completed extensive training in Advanced Retroperitoneal Laparoscopic Surgical techniques. She completed her residency at the George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she served as Chief Resident.

SOURCE The Center for Innovative GYN Care

Related Links

https://innovativegyn.com

