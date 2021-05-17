The Center for Innovative GYN Care Presents at Three Key Industry Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) ("the Company") announced today four presentations at three influential industry conferences in May and June 2021: the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting (virtual), American Fertility Expo (virtual) and Society of Gynecologic Surgeons (SGS) Annual Scientific Meeting (virtual). The presentations by Dr. Louise van der Does, CIGC's Director of Research, highlight key findings on fibroids, endometriosis, the importance of early treatment (especially when both conditions coexist) by a surgical specialist and the continued migration from hospitals to ambulatory surgery centers for treatment.

ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting ( April 30 through May 2, 2021 )

Title: "Prevalence and Impact of the 'Watchful Waiting' Approach to Managing Fibroids in Women of Reproductive Age" (virtual presentation on May 1 )

Title: "The Safety of Laparoscopic Hysterectomy in Morbidly Obese Patients at a Freestanding Ambulatory Surgery Center" (virtual presentation on May 1 )

) American Fertility Expo ( May 22, 2021 )

Title: "A Hidden Cause Behind Infertility: Coexistence of Fibroids and Endometriosis" (virtual presentation on May 22 at 10:20 a.m. PST )

at ) SGS Annual Scientific Meeting ( June 27 through June 30, 2021 )

Title: "A Retroperitoneal Approach to Endometriosis Excision: Surgical Outcomes and Seven-Year Follow-Up" (virtual presentation on demand on June 28 )

"From exploring how long it can take for women to receive an accurate fibroid diagnosis to understanding how best to treat endometriosis so that women can preserve their fertility, each of the topics discussed in-depth at these conferences is of the utmost importance when thinking about how we can consistently keep women healthy and give them a better quality of life," said Dr. van der Does. "Delaying care has a caustic impact on women's lives, and OBGYNs are encouraged to refer patients to surgical specialists who can take the appropriate action to diagnose difficult conditions and stop women's pain once and for all. We have a duty to women to keep them safe and healthy, and spreading the word at these conferences is vital as we continue to push forward in this mission."

"Too often, we hear from women all over the world who are not receiving the best care from their physicians on how to manage and treat conditions like endometriosis and fibroids, which can have severe consequences like infertility," added Dr. Natalya Danilyants, CIGC co-founder and advanced surgical specialist. "The presentations by Dr. van der Does demonstrate how important it is for the entire medical community to continue conducting further research on how to provide patients with the proper care. CIGC partners with leaders in the gynecology, endocrinology and GYN oncology fields to better understand how to serve women who are suffering from chronic pain and infertility. Delaying care or ineffective surgical intervention can lead to continued pain, infertility and eventual reoperation. CIGC is dedicated to guiding women toward obtaining the best, safest treatments for their individual conditions."

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) is a state-of-the-art laparoscopic GYN practice that uses exclusive techniques developed by the founders, Dr. Natalya Danilyants, and Dr. Paul MacKoul. Patients travel from around the world for the groundbreaking DualPortGYN® and LAAM-BUAO® procedures, designed to optimize surgical outcomes, minimize pain, reduce the risk of complications, and provide a faster recovery at home.

