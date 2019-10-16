The Center for Innovative GYN Care Presents New Data Highlighting Exceptional Safety and Benefits of Ambulatory Surgical Centers for Performing Laparoscopic-Assisted Myomectomies

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) co-founders, Dr. Paul MacKoul and Dr. Natalya Danilyants announced today that a Company abstract has been accepted for a presentation at this year's ASRM Scientific Congress and Expo. The presentation, titled, "Impact of Safety Protocol in an Ambulatory Surgical Setting vs. a Hospital Setting for Laparoscopic-Assisted Myomectomy (LAAM)," will take place on October 16, 2019, at 6:30 a.m. local time in the Expo Hall at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

When comparing laparoscopic-assisted myomectomies (LAAM) in an ambulatory surgery center (ASC) to those being performed in a hospital setting, CIGC's analysis found that there were no statistically significant differences in intra- or post-operative complications between the ASC and hospital setting, including infections and thromboembolic events. The study also concluded that the safety protocol at a free-standing ASC allows for patient outcomes that are not only comparable to an in-hospital setting but are also without apparent limitations in case complexity, including fibroid weight, BMI, number of previous abdominal and pelvic surgeries or other comorbidities.

The study analyzed 588 patients who underwent LAAM at an ASC, compared with 288 patients who underwent LAAM at a hospital. The intra-operative complication rate was 3.4 percent at the ASC, compared with 4.9 percent at the hospital (p=0.4430).

"With over 30,000 women undergoing laparoscopic-assisted myomectomies each year, the data collected from this study is significant, because it shows that ambulatory surgical centers, including those utilized by CIGC patients, have many noteworthy advantages over hospital facilities – all the while offering the same safety profile for similar surgeries," said Dr. Louise van der Does, CIGC Director of Research and Public Policy. "What's more, with a lower overhead and no overnight patients, a visit to an ASC often costs significantly less than a hospital visit. CIGC's mission is to provide world-class, innovative gynecological surgical treatments in a setting that offers both efficacy and comfort for the patient. ASCs are the definition of value-based care and represent the future of medicine as we know it today."

"As GYN care is one of the highest volume surgical specialties in the U.S. today, these centers are often equipped with the newest, most innovative medical procedures, such as DualPortGYN® and LAAM®, which result in smaller incision sizes, fewer complications, much higher patient satisfaction rates and a more comfortable, convenient setting," added Paul MacKoul MD, CIGC Co-Founder. "As a result, GYN-centric ASCs are the new wave for surgery centers, allowing for focused care in one specialty with the potential to help millions of women all over the world."

The ASRM Scientific Congress and Expo is the premier education and research meeting for reproductive medicine and features the top experts discussing the latest in reproductive care.

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) is a state-of-the-art laparoscopic GYN surgical practice that uses exclusive techniques developed by the founders, Dr. Paul MacKoul and Dr. Natalya Danilyants. Patients travel from around the world for the groundbreaking DualPortGYN® and LAAM-BUAO® techniques. These innovations treat complex gynecologic conditions using just two small incisions without the use of power morcellation or robotics. The practice is dedicated to providing women with excellent laparoscopic outpatient surgical care that optimizes the procedure, minimizes the risk of complications and ensures a faster recovery at home.

About Dr. Paul MacKoul

Dr. Paul MacKoul, co-founder of The Center for Innovative GYN Care, graduated from medical school at Tufts University. He completed his residency in OBGYN at the University of Maryland and his fellowship in gynecologic oncology at the University of North Carolina. In 2012, Dr. MacKoul was named a Center of Excellence in Minimally Invasive Gynecology Designated Surgeon and has been named a top doctor multiple times by Washingtonian Magazine and Northern Virginia Magazine. He has performed over 10,000 minimally invasive surgeries for complex GYN conditions to date.

SOURCE The Center for Innovative GYN Care