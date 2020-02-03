The Center for Innovative GYN Care Reaches Global Patient Milestone in the Treatment of Complex Female Health Conditions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) co-founders, Dr. Paul MacKoul and Dr. Natalya Danilyants, announced today that the Company has reached a global patient milestone in its treatment of complex female health conditions, including endometriosis and fibroids, with patients from 30 countries / U.S. territories and 47 states traveling to CIGC for its best-in-class minimally invasive surgical techniques.

CIGC, a highly specialized GYN surgical practice, treats the most difficult female health cases in a safe, highly effective outpatient setting. Unlike traditional OBGYNs, CIGC's team is entirely focused on GYN surgery and specializes in procedures that include uterine-sparing fibroid removal surgery and surgical resection of endometriosis.

Patient countries and territories include the Bahamas, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Dominica, Dubai, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Guam, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Madagascar, Mexico, Nigeria, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, St. Croix, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Trinidad, United Kingdom and U.S. Virgin Islands. Patient states include all 50 except for New Hampshire, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"CIGC's ability to treat such a large number of patients from all over the country and world is a testament to our exceptional travel program which assists patients with their trip to make the process as easy and painless as possible," said Dr. MacKoul.

"Over the years, we have seen thousands of women who have either been misdiagnosed by their doctors or told to simply watch their symptoms and hold off on treating their condition. As a result, these women have suffered unbearable pain, countless unanswered questions and received no real solution. Women deserve more from their doctors, and that's why we created CIGC in the first place," said Dr. Danilyants.

About The Center for Innovative GYN Care

The Center for Innovative GYN Care® (CIGC®) is a state-of-the-art laparoscopic GYN surgical practice that uses exclusive techniques developed by the founders, Dr. Paul MacKoul and Dr. Natalya Danilyants. Patients travel from around the world for the groundbreaking DualPortGYN® and LAAM-BUAO® procedures, designed to optimize the surgical outcome, minimizing pain and risk of complications, and providing a faster recovery at home.

