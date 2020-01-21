The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health Notifies Patients of Incident

VORHEES, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health ("CNNH") announced today that it began mailing letters to patients potentially impacted by a recent incident.

On November 22, 2019, CNNH learned of suspicious activity related to an employee's email account. CNNH immediately took steps to secure the account and worked with a cyber security firm to assist in its investigation. The investigation determined that unauthorized access to the email account occurred between October 7, 2019 and November 22, 2019. CNNH's investigation determined that some patient information was contained in the email account, and that information, while it varied by individual, may have included patient names, addresses, dates of birth, health insurance information, medical/patient record numbers, and treatment and/or clinical information, such as diagnosis, lab tests, dates of service, provider names, and prescriptions.

This incident did not affect all CNNH patients; but only those patients who had information contained in the email account.

Even though CNNH has no indication that any patient information has been misused, beginning today, it is mailing letters to patients whose information was found in the account. CNNH has established a toll-free number to answer any questions individuals may have about the incident. CNNH recommends that affected patients review statements they receive from their insurer and healthcare providers. If they see services they did not receive, they should contact the insurer or provider immediately.

To help prevent something like this from happening in the future, CNNH has enhanced its email security, enabled multi-factor authentication on all email accounts, and is continuing to educate employees on email security.

Additional information is posted on CNNH's website at www.neurabilities.com/notice-of-security-incident and patients with questions can call 1-855-852-8151, Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST.

