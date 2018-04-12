The Center for Phlebotomy Education Launches Campaign To Create Awareness About Certified Phlebotomists

"Ten times more states require those who braid hair to be certified than mandate certification for phlebotomists," says Dennis J. Ernst MT(ASCP), NCPT(NCCT), Director of the Center for Phlebotomy Education in Corydon, Indiana, who is spearheading an awareness campaign of the need for universal licensure. "Healthcare consumers need assurance that those who draw their blood are properly trained and credentialed, and should insist their legislators require it."

Ernst finds it unacceptable that training isn't universally mandated for the most commonly performed invasive medical procedure. "Nurses and physicians are not taught how to draw blood in school. They learn on the job from someone else who learned on the job. With dentists now drawing blood to prepare platelet-rich plasma for their patients' procedures, a new class of patients are at risk because dentists aren't trained either."

Ernst says the litany of risks to the patient when drawn by the unskilled is exhaustive. "I've seen cases where patients went in for a 'simple blood test' and ended up with a permanently disabling nerve injury because the person drawing their blood wasn't properly trained or managed to draw according to the standards."

Ernst has lobbied federal and state lawmakers to require formal training and licensure for phlebotomists. "Laws that ensure people have nicely braided hair are fine, but I think the public welfare is better served when we ensure their blood is drawn safely."

About the Center for Phlebotomy Education: The Center for Phlebotomy Education (www.phlebotomy.com) develops educational resources for healthcare professionals and facilities on blood sample collection for laboratory testing. Products used by thousands of healthcare facilities and professionals around the world include training videos, publications, printed resources, downloads, online content, and live presentations. The company was founded in 1998 in response to the growing need for educational materials and resources for all healthcare professionals who draw blood samples for laboratory testing.

