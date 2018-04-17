The Center for Sexual Enhancement Offers GAINSWave® in California

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only erectile dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Victor Liu, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. The Center for Sexual Enhancement is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 1720 El Camino Real #200, Burlingame, CA 94010, USA.

Dr. Liu's patients come from all over the United States, Asia (including Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, and Southeast Asia) and Europe. He has appeared on many televisions talk shows to discuss plastic surgery, and has been the subject of many newspaper and magazine articles.

He is the founder of the San Francisco Bay Area Stem Cell Treatment Center where patients from all over the world go for treatment. An important part of his practice is sexual enhancement for both his male and female patients. For the male who has erectile dysfunction or who simply want to improve their sexual performance he treats them with GAINSWave and Priapus Shots. For some others, he will perform penile implants. For the ladies, he treats them both non-surgically and surgically for feminine rejuvenation.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-center-for-sexual-enhancement-offers-gainswave-in-california-300631497.html

SOURCE GAINSWave