The Center for Sustainable Giving Launches to Help Nonprofits Thrive in the Subscription Economy

New initiative equips leaders to grow generosity, deepen donor relationships and seize opportunity in this new era of giving

SEATTLE, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the subscription economy reshapes how people give, The Center for Sustainable Giving launches to equip leaders to grow generosity and cultivate giving programs for the future.

Founded by Dave Raley, advisor and author of The Rise of Sustainable Giving, The Center serves nonprofits leaders seeking to break free from the exhausting cycle of short-term fundraising triage and build toward the long-term organizational health.

"Sustainable giving is not a passing trend or a tactic to test and move on from. It is a fundamental shift in how organizations fund their missions, relate to donors, and build for the future," said Raley.

In 2024, charitable giving reached a record $592.50 billion, 66% of which was attributed to individual donations (Giving USA 2025).

"The rise of the subscription economy has fundamentally reshaped how people relate to ongoing value and recurring commitments," Raley states. "Donors are no longer limited by habit or technology to one-time expressions of support. They are ready—and eager—to participate in causes they care about on an ongoing basis."

Raley notes that over the next decade, the convergence of changing donor behavior, the subscription economy and leaders willing to invest in the shift represents $100 billion to $200 billion of additional generosity (GivingTuesday).

Nathan Chappell, co-author of The Generosity Crisis, sees the launch of The Center as timely and critical: "The generosity crisis is real, and well documented — year after year, fewer people are choosing to give. But this moment also represents a genuine opportunity: not just to grow giving, but to rebuild a culture of generosity that reconnects people to causes and to each other. The Center for Sustainable Giving is exactly the kind of catalyst leaders need right now to help turn the tide."

The Center's work is organized around four integrated pillars:

Training through immersive learning Advisory to transform organizations to grow Insights to advance sustainable giving Partnerships to scale impact and facilitate a healthy ecosystem of providers

For information, visit sustainablegiving.org.

About The Center for Sustainable Giving

The Center for Sustainable Giving exists to equip leaders to grow generosity – within themselves, their organizations, and the communities they serve – fueling more sustainable and lasting impact.

SOURCE The Center for Sustainable Giving