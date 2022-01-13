The Center on Halsted & Let It Be Us Announce Partnership to Recruit LGBTQIA+ Community to Become Licensed Foster Parents

BARRINGTON, Ill., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Let It Be Us, (LIBU) the Illinois not-for-profit organization dedicated to the care of youth in the Illinois foster care system and the Center on Halsted today announced a continuing effort to lead members of the LGBTQIA+ community through the process of becoming foster parents.

On January 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. interested parties anywhere in the State can attend a free webinar, Foster Care & LGBTQIA+, detailing how to assist the more than 22,000 children in Illinois foster care. Featuring in-depth discussions that broadly circle the issue of how to better serve the needs of LGBTQIA+ children in foster care, events are led by LIBU's expert foster parent recruiters and special guests. All presentations are conducted remotely via Zoom to encourage maximum participation and accessibility. There is no charge to attend but reservations are required. To register, visit www.letitbeus.org/events.

The number of LGBTQIA+ youth in foster care is about double the percentage that they represent in the general population, according to Kim Fountain, PhD, Chief Administrative Officer, for The Center on Halsted.

"I think it is fair to say that we have a crisis on our hands as a community and we need to show our youth that we are there for them, Fountain said. "It's hard to believe that with all the gains we have made as a community, that some LGBTQIA+ youth continue to face being kicked out of their homes or are forced to decide that couch surfing or living on the streets are better alternatives to being in their homes."

"Seeing any youth who cannot live with their family is heartbreaking but seeing one who is cast out or leaves due to their identity is doubly heartbreaking," said Susan McConnell, founder, and executive director of Let It Be Us. "These tweens and teens need support from all, but especially the LGBTQIA+ community."

Launched in 2014, Let It Be Us is a 501(c)3 with the mission to inspire involvement in caring for children in foster care and those in need of adoption in Illinois. The organization locates foster parents for Illinois youth in care needing short term and permanent homes. Since inception, the program has helped find available homes in over 450 cases.

