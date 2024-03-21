The Center Welcomes CYKLAR by Claudia Sulewski to Its Distinguished Portfolio of Beauty Brands

LOS ANGELES, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for the beauty industry, The Center, the renowned beauty accelerator founded by Ben Bennett and home to celebrated brands such as PHLUR, MAKE Beauty, Saltair, and Prequel, is proud to announce its latest partnership with actress, digital creator, and entrepreneur Claudia Sulewski and her innovative bodycare brand, CYKLAR. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both parties, as CYKLAR joins The Center's illustrious roster, promising to bring fresh and unique offerings to the beauty market.

Claudia Sulewski and Ben Bennett CYKLAR The Body Cream

Claudia Sulewski, the visionary behind CYKLAR, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey with a clear mission and a self-funded business model. With an ambition to scale and evolve her brand, Claudia sought a partnership with a brand accelerator that shared her passion for beauty and innovation. Her admiration for The Center's brands, especially MAKE Beauty, along with mutual industry contacts, facilitated a serendipitous introduction to Ben Bennett. Claudia expresses her excitement about this partnership, stating, "I was a longtime fan of The Center's brands and couldn't believe my luck when I hit it off with Ben Bennett. Joining this family is a dream come true, and I'm eager to learn and grow CYKLAR with their expertise."

CYKLAR, known for its skincare-influenced body care, currently boasts a standout product – the Body Cream – which has captured the attention of beauty enthusiasts for its luxurious formulation and captivating genderless fragrance, Crescent. Claudia and The Center are committed to expanding the brand's offerings, focusing on new products and the evolution of CYKLAR to meet the ever-changing needs of consumers. While details of the upcoming products are under wraps, the partnership promises exciting developments soon.

Ben Bennett, founder of The Center, shared his enthusiasm for the new addition, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Claudia Sulewski and CYKLAR to our portfolio. Claudia's vision aligns perfectly with The Center's mission to nurture and elevate innovative beauty brands. We are impressed with what she has accomplished with CYKLAR so far and are looking forward to collaborating on the brand's next chapter."

For more information about CYKLAR, please visit www.cyklar.com.

SOURCE CYKLAR