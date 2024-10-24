The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics Expands with New Summit Orthopedics Location at Foxhall Square

New location enhances access to specialized orthopedic care across Washington, D.C., starting November 14

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO), one of the nation's largest orthopaedic care providers, is pleased to announce the opening of Summit Orthopedics' newest location at Foxhall Square in Washington, D.C. This expansion further solidifies CAO's commitment to delivering comprehensive orthopedic care across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia (DMV) region.

Summit Orthopedics, a division of CAO, offers a multidisciplinary team of surgeons and non-operative specialists dedicated to providing high-quality, patient-centered care. With expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, hand and upper extremity care, adult reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery and more, Summit Orthopedics combines advanced treatment options with the personalized service inherent in the private practice model.

The new Foxhall Square location enhances CAO's ability to provide expert orthopedic care, innovative surgical techniques and specialized physical therapy to patients throughout the D.C. metro area.

"We are thrilled to expand our practice's presence in Washington, D.C., with this new facility," said Dr. Gautam Siram, a leading surgeon at Summit Orthopedics. "This location allows us to offer personalized, expert care to patients who live and work in the city, providing convenient access to comprehensive musculoskeletal services."

A grand opening celebration will be held on Nov. 14, 2024, at the Foxhall Square location, 3301 New Mexico Ave NW, Suite 110, Washington, DC 20016. Local physicians are invited to join from 4:30 to 7 p.m. for drinks, light bites and the opportunity to meet the physicians of Summit Orthopedics.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit CFAOrtho.com. To learn more about Summit Orthopedics, visit Summit-orthopedics.com.

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic practices. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com.

CONTACT:

Marielle Luke

[email protected]

484.385.2927

SOURCE The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics