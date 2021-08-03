The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics Selects Ayva to Digitally Transform Patient Experience

Starting in August, CAO's joint replacement surgeons will use the platform to share customized pre- and post-op care plans with their patients, including personalized pre-op task lists and appointment reminders. Over time CAO plans to make Ayva available to all surgeons in the organization, spanning over 60 locations throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Ayva will also help improve CAO's performance in Maryland's episode quality improvement program (EQIP) by minimizing same-day cancellations and reducing readmissions. As an extension of CAO's care team, Ayva opens the line of communication with patients enabling the CAO care team to send the right information at the right time—using the mode of communication patients prefer—including two-way text messaging to deliver critical notifications.

"A couple of years ago, we had several meetings to work out pathways for a patient-facing, web-based system to track and optimize patient experience and outcomes," commented CAO President, Dr. Nicholas Grosso. "Unfortunately, I think we were a couple of years ahead of the market in our desires as the right system just didn't exist. Today, that paradigm has changed and I'm excited to announce that CAO has entered into a partnership with Bravado Health to utilize their Ayva platform. This platform will allow us to closely track and monitor our patients throughout their episode of care and greatly improve the patient experience."

"Bravado Health is excited to put 23 years of healthcare software expertise to work for CAO's joint replacement patients," said Chris Lazarra, CEO of Bravado Health. "We know compassionate care extends beyond the point-of-care and CAO shares in our vision that better health outcomes through connected technology improves lives and lowers costs."

About Bravado Health

Since 1998, Bravado Health's physicians and engineers have built solutions for some of the nation's most recognizable and innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's innovative platform, Ayva, extends the reach of providers beyond the point-of-care to securely connect with patients pre- and post-visit, bridging gaps in the continuum of care. Learn more at bravadohealth.com .

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

CAO is one of the largest independent providers of orthopaedic care in the nation. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefiting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility, and broader insurance options of a large orthopaedic network. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate, and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com and follow CAO on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

