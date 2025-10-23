The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics Welcomes Dr. Michael Seem to Winchester Orthopaedic Associates

CAO expands its fast-growing Mid-Atlantic footprint with the addition of Dr. Seem, a leader in robotics and AI-driven joint replacements, to enhance care delivery throughout the region.

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO), one of the nation's largest orthopaedic care providers, is proud to announce that Dr. Michael Seem has joined Winchester Orthopaedic Associates, part of its growing network of integrated care centers across the Mid-Atlantic. This addition strengthens CAO's regional presence and reinforces its mission to deliver cutting-edge, patient-centered musculoskeletal (MSK) care.

Dr. Seem is a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon specializing in hip and knee replacement surgery, including complex revision procedures. He brings expertise in the anterior approach to total hip arthroplasty, as well as robotic-assisted surgery powered by artificial intelligence and computer navigation for enhanced precision and outcomes in both hip and knee replacements. Most notably, Dr. Seem utilizes The Smart Knee® - an innovative Zimmer Biomet technology that pairs the proven Persona® knee system with the Persona IQ® smart stem to capture real-time data on movement and recovery. This technology enables patients and surgeons to track progress objectively and optimize results after knee replacement.

"I'm honored to join CAO and the talented team at Winchester Orthopaedic Associates," said Dr. Seem. "My focus is on helping patients regain independence and return to the activities they love. CAO offers the best of both worlds – the ability to deliver personalized care in the community while collaborating with more than 600 care providers to advance research and innovation."

Dr. Seem completed his orthopaedic residency at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, where he earned first place in the Annual Resident Research Day for his work on virtual reality in surgical training. He then completed a fellowship in Adult Reconstruction at the Anderson Orthopaedic Clinic in Alexandria, Virginia, where he mastered techniques in the anterior approach to the total hip, partial knee replacements, robotic-assisted surgery and computer navigation. Dr. Seem has published multiple peer-reviewed articles on total joint arthroplasty, underscoring his commitment to advancing the field and delivering exceptional care to his patients.

"Since welcoming Winchester Orthopaedic Associates into the CAO family in 2023, we've strengthened our presence in Virginia and its surrounding communities. It has been exciting to see the practice thrive under our patient-first model," said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President of CAO. "Dr. Seem embodies our vision for the future of orthopaedics. His expertise in robotics and AI enhances our ability to deliver the highest quality care and empowers patients with data-driven recovery insights."

With more than 600 providers across 140 locations, CAO continues to expand its reach and expertise to meet patients' evolving musculoskeletal needs. The addition of Dr. Seem strengthens CAO's comprehensive offerings and reinforces its commitment to providing specialized care close to home.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Seem at Winchester Orthopaedic Associates, visit www.cfaortho.com.

About The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics

The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics (CAO) is one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of orthopaedic care in the country. The organization was formed in 2013 to provide patients with the same personalized service and superior care they have come to expect from a private practice, while benefitting from the efficiencies, resources, accessibility and broader insurance options of one of the country's largest orthopaedic practices. CAO is evolving to offer patients the full spectrum of musculoskeletal care. Through empowering the private practice model, CAO delivers the most efficient, compassionate and highest-quality care to the communities it serves. For more information, please visit CFAOrtho.com.

CONTACT:

Marielle Luke

[email protected]

484.385.2927

SOURCE The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics