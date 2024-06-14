The Central America Bottling Corporation Announces Successful Consent Solicitation

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Central America Bottling Corporation (the "Company") today announced the expiration and results of the previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") by the Company, CBC Bottling Holdco, S.L. and Beliv Holdco, S.L. (collectively, the "Co-Issuers") from the holders of their 5.250% Senior Guaranteed Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2029 (the "Notes").

The Co-Issuers confirm that they have received consents from holders representing 85.57% in principal amount of their outstanding Notes in order to permit the modification of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") as follows:

clauses (12) and (13) and the last paragraph of the definition of "Permitted Investments" have been amended and restated, and a new clause (14) has been added; and

the Consolidated Total Indebtedness to Consolidated EBITDA Ratio in Section 3.07(a) (Limitation on Incurrence of Additional Indebtedness) has been amended,

(collectively, the "Proposed Amendments").

The Co-Issuers have executed a supplemental indenture to the Indenture to effect the Proposed Amendments approved in the Consent Solicitation. The supplemental indenture will become operative on June 18, 2024 (the "Settlement Date"), following the payment of the Consent Payment (as defined below) by the Co-Issuers.

The Co-Issuers will pay on the Settlement Date a consent payment (the "Consent Payment") equal to U.S.$15 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes in cash to holders of their Notes who validly delivered (and did not validly revoke) a consent in accordance with the terms of the Consent Solicitation at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 14, 2024.

Questions regarding the Consent Solicitation may be directed to BofA Securities, Inc. Attn: Debt Advisory Services, (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or (646) 855-8988 (collect), and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC Attn: Latin America Debt Capital Markets, (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) or (212) 834-7279 (collect).

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this press release or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About The Central America Bottling Corporation

The Central America Bottling Corporation produces, distributes and markets beverage products that include brands owned by PepsiCo and Ambev, and its proprietary brands, including its wellness brand Beliv.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE The Central America Bottling Corporation