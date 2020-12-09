The Central Bank of Lebanon issues a commemorative note with Rolling Optics' revolutionary 3D technology

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new 100,000 Livres banknote, issued by Banque du Liban to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Lebanon, is one of the most secure in the world. The news was presented on December 7, 2020 by the Banque du Liban. Lebanon will thus be the first country in the world to use the new security feature Cinema™ - which has been developed by the British company CCL Secure Ltd ("CCL") in collaboration with Rolling Optics. The technology integrated in the polymer banknote substrate allows for visual 3D and motion effects and forms a new dimension in preventing counterfeiting. The Cinema™ effect is the centrepiece of the design both visually and technologically. In addition, the innovative design of the Lebanese banknote is themed around images of Nejmeh Square (Parliament Square), which symbolizes the country's independence and democracy.

The new banknote is a so-called commemorative banknote and is issued in a smaller edition. It will therefore only have a very limited effect on Rollings Optics' turnover and results. On the other hand, the first central bank-issued banknote containing Cinema™ is of great strategic importance to Rolling Optics. It opens up for commercial banknotes in larger volumes and thus significant long-term opportunities in polymer banknotes. The launch is also expected to have a positive effect on other parts of the High Security and Brand Security business areas as it contributes to the technology's and the company's credibility.

Through close collaboration, CCL and Rolling Optics have succeeded in integrating Rolling Optics' unique 3D technology into CCL's process of manufacturing polymer banknotes, which enables the complete integration of Rolling Optics' security effects as early on as during the first stage of manufacturing the banknote substrate. The effect is marketed by CCL under the name Cinema™; www.cclsecure.com/cinema.

- This is very advanced security and the world's first application of this new technology in a polymer banknote, says Dr. Tim Berridge, Director of R&D, Marketing and Design with CCL Secure.

With about 80 percent of the market, CCL is the world's biggest producer of polymer banknotes and currently supplies 24 countries with polymer banknotes in over 160 denominations. With countries like Canada and the UK among the customers recently switching from paper banknotes to polymer ones, more countries are expected to follow suit. CCL is the leading actor in the transformation of the banknote market, whereby polymer substrates and hybrid substrates are replacing traditional paper banknotes. Polymer banknotes are regarded as being more sustainable and environmentally friendly, as well as being more hygienic and difficult to copy than paper banknotes.

Rolling Optics has been collaborating with CCL Secure (previously Innovia Security) since 2015. An agreement between Rolling Optics and CCL provides CCL with a non-exclusive licence to integrate Rolling Optics' technology into banknotes, with Rolling Optics obtaining a royalty for each manufactured and sold banknote featuring its 3D technology.

- The greatest acknowledgement a new technology can get in the security industry is being integrated into banknotes. This is a sector with long development and sales cycles, but now we're here. Finally, the first commercial banknote in limited edition, a so-called commemorative banknote, which contains Rolling Optics technology has been launched by a central bank, which is a very important milestone. The path is clear to launch the first commercial banknote in large volumes within a couple of years, says Axel Lundvall, CEO, Rolling Optics.

About Rolling Optics

With its roots in the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala university, Rolling Optics develops, designs, produces and sells products in visual authentication. In developing the world's most high-resolution printing technology, the company has enabled the manufacture of micro-optic images with unbeatably realistic 3D effects. Rolling Optics offers micro-optic security solutions in three business spheres; High Security, where Rolling Optics' 3D technology is integrated into documents issued by banks and government agencies, e.g. banknotes, passports and ID cards; Brand Security for companies wanting to protect their brands from forgery and to guarantee authenticity using Rolling Optics' 3D materials in or on their packaging and products, and Brand Identity, which incorporates customers who, in addition to enhanced security, also wish to use Rolling Optics' 3D effects as a differentiation strategy in brand building and attention creation. Please visit www.rollingoptics.com. Rolling Optics Holding ABs stock is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market using the acronym RO.

