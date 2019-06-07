The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation and SOMPO Digital Lab partner to accelerate innovation in seniors' care

BERKELEY, CA, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), led by Baycrest, and SOMPO Digital Lab announced a new partnership to accelerate the development and testing of innovations to address challenges faced by older adults living with dementia and their caregivers.

CABHI and SOMPO Digital Lab will jointly partner with innovative companies globally to test, validate, disseminate, adopt, and scale promising innovations in the longevity sector. Based in Toronto, Ontario, CABHI collaborates with a global network of partners, companies, and trial sites to drive innovation in the aging and brain health sector. SOMPO Digital Lab, the innovation group of Tokyo-based insurance and senior care conglomerate SOMPO Holdings, operates innovation hubs in Tokyo, Silicon Valley, and Tel Aviv.

Partnership initiatives include:

CABHI becoming a Charter Partner of SOMPO Digital Lab's Innovation Partner Program to jointly identify and pilot innovations with a focus on brain health, aging, and caregiving

Collaborating on pilots which will allow both parties access to the latest innovations, sharing of data, and best practices that could be used to promote innovative solutions for improving quality of life for seniors and caregivers globally

Disseminating case studies on innovations in senior living and memory care

"CABHI's programs and partnerships help make vital innovations accessible to older adults and their caregivers across Canada and around the globe," says Dr. Allison Sekuler, Managing Director for CABHI, Sandra A. Rotman Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience, and Vice-President, Research at Baycrest. "We are thrilled to partner with SOMPO Digital Lab to advance promising innovations that will lead to better health outcomes in dementia care."

"SOMPO Digital Lab's mission is to foster innovation globally to ensure the health, security and wellbeing of its customers and society as a whole," says Dan Ikehata, CEO of SOMPO Digital Lab in Silicon Valley. "Our partnership with CABHI will enable us to identify innovators who share our mission, especially in the area of dementia care. We look forward to collaborating closely with CABHI."

About Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI)

A solution accelerator for the aging and brain health sector, CABHI provides funding and support to innovators for the development, testing, and dissemination of new ideas and technologies that address unmet brain health and seniors' care needs. Established in 2015, it is the result of the largest investment in brain health and aging in Canadian history. CABHI is a unique collaboration of health care, science, industry, not-for-profit and government partners whose aim is to help improve quality of life for the world's aging population, allowing older adults to age safely in the setting of their choice while maintaining their cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being. For more information on CABHI, please visit www.cabhi.com.

About SOMPO Digital Lab

SOMPO Digital Lab is the innovation group of SOMPO Holdings, a Tokyo-based insurance and senior care conglomerate whose mission is to ensure the health, security and wellbeing of society. SOMPO Holdings' nursing and healthcare business provides care to the elderly at more than 400 nursing and assisted living communities throughout Japan.

