The CEO Magazine Announces Winners of the 2024 Executive of the Year Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO Magazine is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Executive of the Year Awards, which honor executives who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation.

CEO of the Year – Winner:

Vincent J Delie, Jr. – Chairman, President & CEO, F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank

Vincent J Delie, Jr. earned the CEO of the Year award for his exemplary leadership at F.N.B. Corporation. Delie has driven growth and innovation in financial services, elevating customer experience and expanding the business strategically. His vision has made a profound impact on the company and the industry.

CEO of the Year – Runner-up:

Michael Dunn – CEO & Chairman, Prophet

Michael Dunn was recognized as the CEO of the Year Runner-up for his transformative work at Prophet. Dunn has led the global consultancy firm to new heights, helping clients adapt and innovate in today's evolving business environment.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Winner:

Jerry Inzerillo – Group CEO, Diriyah Gate Company

Jerry Inzerillo, Group CEO of Diriyah Gate Company, received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of leadership in hospitality and tourism. Inzerillo's work at Diriyah Gate, a landmark cultural project in Saudi Arabia, reflects his enduring influence on the global stage.

David Jepson, CEO, The CEO Magazine, says:

"The Executive of the Year awards honor visionary leaders who are redefining industries, driving growth and inspiring global change. This year's winners embody the excellence, innovation and resilience that define impactful leadership. From transformative achievements in banking and hospitality to consulting that shapes the future of business, each honoree is dedicated to creating exceptional value and lasting influence. Their accomplishments remind us that true leadership sets new standards and leaves a legacy for generations to come."

Special Thanks:

The CEO Magazine thanks Major Sponsor, Kiekert, for its support in making this event possible.

Esteemed Panel of Judges:

The winners were selected by a panel of industry experts, including:

Lorraine Hariton , Former President & CEO, Catalyst

, Former President & CEO, Catalyst Kerry Kennedy , President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights

, President, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Will Travis , Founder & CEO, Elevation Barn

, Founder & CEO, Elevation Barn David Jepson , CEO, The CEO Magazine

For more information and to view the announcement, visit https://www.theceomagazine.com/awards-new-york/

