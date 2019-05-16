The CEO of Maroba Caring Communities Clinches Two Titles in the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards

LONDON, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viv Allanson, CEO of Australian company Maroba Caring Communities, has built a career on looking after the wellbeing of others. The judging panel of Business Worldwide Magazine's (BWM) CEO of the Year Awards 2019 are therefore delighted to announce that she has been rewarded for her hard work and empathy. Viv was crowned the outright winner in the category: 'Best CEO | Nonprofit Organization (NPO) Sector Australia' & 'Visionary CEO of the Year - Australia'.

The 2019 Business Worldwide CEO Awards seek to identify and honour the Most Respected C-level executives across the globe from a variety of different sectors. Unlike many other business award programmes, they don't simply focus on a company's success, but on the characters at their helm. The intention of the awards scheme is to give a worthy individual the recognition they deserve, using their example to inspire others to achieve similar success.

With a growing global population living longer than ever, demand for care services is at an all-time high. Finding the balance between business outcomes, funding and quality care isn't always easy, but Viv Allanson has always focused on getting it right. The Australian company, which delivers high quality care and accommodation services both at its Waratah facility, and in the local community, is built on a strong foundation of care, empathy and respect.

It's often said that nursing isn't just a job, it's a calling, and it's clear that Viv and her team consider it a real privilege to play a role in their residents' lives. But the company's ethos extends beyond caring for residents. There's a clear commitment to creating a happy workplace too, and the fact that around half of Maroba's 180- strong staff team have been with the company for over five years is testament to that.

Viv's leadership philosophy is to share the tools and ideas that enable people to become exceptional carers. She explains: "You must always remember, you're not here to serve me… I'm here to serve you. My role is to create an atmosphere where we'll want to serve each other with a smile in our hearts, to create a positive and joyful environment for everyone."

The focus of the company today is to diversify the range of accommodation and services provided by Maroba to ensure it continues to be a relevant and dynamic organisation for many more years to come.

