LONDON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growing demand for ceramic matrix composites from developing countries is expected of fuel the market growth. Countries such as China, Singapore, India, and Thailand are increasingly adopting fuel-efficient ceramic matrix composite-based aircraft engines. Improved standard of living, liberalization, open market, and industrialization are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of trade and commerce in these countries. The use of ceramic matrix composite engines helps in improving the fuel efficiency, thereby reducing the operational cost of aircraft. The growth of the e-commerce industry for business-to-consumer (B2C) delivery of retail purchases is also expected to foster the demand for freight transportation. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5745780



Market Overview

Rise in preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles

Fuel emission regulations imposed by the US, Germany, the UK, and Canada are likely to drive the demand for ceramic matrix composites. The use of ceramic matrix composites as substitutes for metals and alloys in various automobile components helps in reducing the weight of vehicles. An increase in the preference for fuel-efficient vehicles will drive the adoption of ceramic matrix composites.

Stringent regulations in various applications

Various regulations are implemented in the selection of materials, which are used in the production of aircraft components, to ensure the safety of passengers. The stringent regulations and policies for the approval of ceramic matrix composites in various applications are expected to hinder the market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5745780



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

