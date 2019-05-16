The Cerebral Palsy Foundation Launches New Universal Homes "Accessibility is Beautiful" Initiative on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2019

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cerebral Palsy Foundation launched a new initiative today called Accessibility is Beautiful, generously supported by CHUBB. This innovative accessibility initiative includes a YouTube video miniseries and Universal Design "Look Book" will feature the homes of disability advocates Pat Wright and Deb Zeyen, Karen Braitmayer, Leslie Haynes and Randy Earle, designed by architects Carol Sundstrom of Rom Architecture Studio, and Cathi House of House + House Architects.

You can view the initial video of the miniseries here https://www.yourcpf.org/accessibilityisbeautiful/

This YouTube miniseries, developed by the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, follows designer and HGTV host, John Gidding, as he explores a range of incredible architect-designed homes that follow the principles of Universal Design. Whether built in a remote seaside town, a gritty downtown location, or the beautiful suburbs of Seattle, these stunning homes meet the requirements of their owners' specific needs, and are truly accessible for everyone. The video miniseries showcases how these residences are both beautiful works of architecture, as well as well-functioning homes.

"Working on this project with the Cerebral Palsy Foundation has been an amazing experience, exposing me to architects leading the way in crafting spaces that welcome everyone. It has been eye-opening to visit these stunning homes and see firsthand the beauty of accessibility, the actual lifestyle upgrades provided by the principles of Universal Design, and how easy they are to implement," shared John Gidding, Designer and HGTV host.

The Cerebral Palsy Foundation also developed a 40+ page "Look Book" accompanying the YouTube video miniseries, developed by experts in Universal Design.

"The CPF Accessibility is Beautiful Look Book provides inspiration and a Universal Design Checklist on making homes and living spaces more accessible for everyone," says Rachel Byrne, Vice President of Programs for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation. "Our Look Book provides a detailed view of all the features in each of the homes in the YouTube miniseries and gives ideas that can be shared with architects and home designers alike," adds Byrne.

Leslie Haynes, one of the homeowners featured explains, "We found a team of experts who crafted a space that gave me back peace of mind and allows my family to relax and flourish through smart, compassionate, universal design."

About the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.

The Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF), a sixty-year old nonprofit foundation headquartered in New York City and a leading voice in the world of Cerebral Palsy, serves as a thought-leader and catalyst to create new opportunities in the world of disability. The Cerebral Palsy Foundation focuses on improving the lives of people with Cerebral Palsy today through research, innovation and collaboration. Its deep partnerships with medical institutions, corporations and media companies support the efforts to inform, connect, and empower people with CP and their families. To learn more visit www.yourcpf.org.

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12770231

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Cerebral Palsy Foundation

Related Links

http://www.yourcpf.org

