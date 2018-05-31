The Chadmar Group Launches The Residences, A Luxury Enclave Within The Gates of Rolling Hills Country Club

"We are extremely excited to officially commence sales and have families call this one-of-a-kind California country club community home," said Chuck Lande, founder and CEO, The Chadmar Group. "The community has been 20 years in the making, and to see it come to life and be so well-received in advance of our launch is extremely rewarding for everyone involved, and for me, especially, as a Palos Verdes native."

Featuring iconic Cliff May-inspired California ranch house design while honoring the architectural legacy of Rolling Hills Estates, The Residences by Chadmar are designed by award-winning architect Robert Hidey. The highly-customizable homes range from 3,500 to 5,600 square feet and are offered in five distinct elevations: Modern Farmhouse, California Ranch, Interpretive Ranch, Adobe Ranch and European Ranch. Each open-concept design inspires outdoor living to complement its idyllic setting with welcoming front porches, courtyards and backyards. Amply-sized rooms feature expansive glass doors that link to the outdoors and open to coastal breezes, Kidd-sculpted fairways, the Los Angeles skyline and the San Gabriel Mountains beyond. A rural tapestry of split-rail fences, large-canopied trees and hiking and biking trails blends seamlessly with the bucolic nature.

The 4-, 5- and 6-bedroom homes are priced from the high $2 millions to $5 million. Homesites for sale range from 8,086 square feet to a 35,052-square foot lot that is equestrian zoned and stable-ready. Homesite prices available upon request.

"The Residences is truly a last-of-its-kind opportunity in the Los Angeles area for anyone seeking a new luxury home paired with a true country club lifestyle," said Chad Lande, Chief Operating Officer, The Chadmar Group. "We've already seen incredible demand in advance of commencing sales, and it's a tribute to the extraordinary vision of the team we've assembled, along with our unparalleled setting, elevated high above the city on the sun-filled side of the Palos Verdes Peninsula and with far-reaching views of the Santa Monica Bay, Downtown LA and the San Gabriel Mountains."

The announcement of The Residences follows the recent opening of the Rolling Hills Country Club and its heralded 18-hole golf course designed by renowned golf architect David McLay Kidd. The 7,150-yard links-inspired course was crafted in the traditional style of Scotland's top courses—open fairways with challenging, contoured greens. The exceptional golf experience extends to unrivaled practice facilities including a full-length, double-sided driving range with nine regulation greens, short game practice area, and private instruction through the Rolling Hills Golf Academy.

Owners of The Residences who become members of the Rolling Hills Country Club will experience behind-the-gates access to its world-class offerings, including a premier ranch-style Clubhouse featuring spa and fitness, aquatic center featuring a junior Olympic-sized pool, a tennis pavilion, kids club, fine and casual dining venues, social bar, fireside outdoor lounge, banquet facilities, wine cellar and manicured courtyards. Additionally, member-owners have the opportunity to experience at-home culinary experiences from the Country Club's chef. Just beyond the gates, owners enjoy an abundance of parks, lakes, and more than 1600 acres of public space and 40 miles of trails, including the entire Palos Verdes horse trail system.

The Residences is located at 15 Chandler Ranch Road in Rolling Hills Estates. Learn more by visiting online at rhccresidences.com or call 310.325.0786 to schedule a private showing.

