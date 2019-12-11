The Chainsmokers To Headline The 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience In Partnership With Columbia Records In Miami

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Multimedia company MAXIM and luxury hospitality and marketing experts In the Know Experiences will partner to create an all-new MAXIM Big Game Experience in collaboration with Columbia Records during the biggest weekend in sports on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Miami. The annual event is consistently the most sought-after party of the weekend, playing host to the biggest names across sports, music, and entertainment, and this year promises to exceed all expectations.

"We are excited to host the 2020 MAXIM Big Game Experience in Miami, a city known for its diversity and electric nightlife," says Susan Kilkenny, Sales & Marketing SVP at MAXIM.

The Havana Nights-inspired soiree will take place at an exclusive waterfront venue built from the ground up with jaw-dropping views of the Miami skyline. VIP guests will be shuttled in by boat to a private marina with limited yacht slips and rentals available. The night will feature live performances from GRAMMY Award-Winning duo The Chainsmokers, Miami's own Rick Ross, Lost Kings, and more to be announced.

In the Know Experiences will serve as lead producers for the event, bringing over a decade of experience in white glove hospitality and nightlife entertainment. The team will oversee the construction of the first-of-its-kind venue across five acres of lush waterfront property along the coast of Biscayne Bay, which will be accessible by land, air or sea. The 40,000 square foot tent will be fully equipped with state-of-the-art sound, staging, and lighting as well as custom furniture and finishing, providing all of the luxuries associated with a permanent structure.

"This year's event will put an emphasis on the guest experience," said Seth Kaplan co-founder of In the Know Experiences. "From the idyllic setting to the unique brand activations, the marquis musical performances and more - our goal is to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that resonates with our guests long after the night ends."

Once inside the venue, guests will be transported to an upscale extravaganza featuring an art deco-inspired aesthetic punctuated by gold chandeliers and velvet couches. The over 3,000 expected attendees will have access to delicious food, bottle service and open bars stocked with top-shelf liquor, including The Chainsmokers' own craft tequila brand JAJA Tequila, which will serve as the official tequila of the night. The experiential wonderland will also boast unique brand activations, like a candy dot wall and a candy bar from Sugar Factory, among other immersive guest experiences, alongside topflight hospitality and entertainment.

TickPick Plus™ will introduce an exclusive OnStage Table Lounge with complimentary bottle service. OnStage ticket holders will be transported to the event in style, aboard a private yacht with complimentary open bar and snacks, sponsored by TickPick and hosted by MAXIM models. TickPick Plus™ will be rolled out next month and establish TickPick as the go-to marketplace for suites, packages and premium experiences for thousands of events across the country.

In the Know Experiences will produce the event, curate brand partnerships and handle hospitality. Event Eleven will handle all live production aspects, including building digital, social and experiential brand activations and live experiences. SRX will oversee all sound and lighting for the event. The event will also be supported by BoomCups, Ashley Avery Agency, The Legends Group and The Kess Group.

Columbia Records and Disruptor Records will serve as the music partner for the event, with The Chainsmokers confirmed to perform and additional artists to be announced.

"Columbia Records is thrilled to partner with MAXIM during the Big Game weekend. We look forward to being a part of this iconic event where music, culture, and sports intersect. We are happy to have a home to showcase our artists." Jennifer Frommer, SVP, Brand Partnerships, Columbia Records

"The MAXIM Big Game Experience is one of the biggest parties of the year, and we're looking forward to having our artists set the tone for what promises to be the best year yet," said Adam Alpert, Founder of Disruptor Records.

Best Buddies International will serve as the official charity partner of the event, which will raise funds for the organization through a charity auction. The organization is dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The MAXIM Big Game Experience consistently attracts the biggest names in entertainment with past attendees including: A$AP Rocky, Adrienne Bailon, Odell Beckham Jr., Brie and Nikki Bella, Justin Bieber, Dez Bryant, Nick Cannon, Cardi B, Victor Cruz, Diplo, DJ Khaled, Chris Evans, Anna Faris, Fergie, Larry Fitzgerald, Flo Rida, Jamie Foxx, Future, Kevin Hart, Joe Jonas, Camille Kostek, Lil' Wayne, Ludacris, Patrick Mahomes, Post Malone, Floyd Mayweather, Paul McCartney, Anna Lynne McCord, Alyssa Milano, Dak Prescott, Josh Norman, Terrell Owens, Chris Pratt, Travis Scott, and Teyana Taylor, to name a few.

Additional musical performers, celebrity attendees and brand partners will be announced at a future date. For additional details, sponsorship opportunities, hospitality, and experiential table and ticket packages or to inquire about programming opportunities at the one-of-a-kind venue, please email maximsb@itkexp.com.

ABOUT MAXIM

MAXIM is a luxury lifestyle brand with a voice that is aspirational and inspirational. It publishes 11 editions distributed in 75 countries. MAXIM celebrates the best of the best by covering the most beautiful women in the world, exotic destinations, supercars, as well as self-made business titans and superstar athletes.

ABOUT IN THE KNOW EXPERIENCES

In the Know Experiences is a full-service lifestyle company, with strong areas of expertise in the luxury travel, private events, fashion, nightlife and marketing industries. With over a decade of experience, we specialize in managing front of house operations and overseeing ticket, table and hospitality sales for premier events around the globe. Past notable events that In the Know Experiences' handled all ticketing and event hospitality include The Rolling Stone Super Bowl Party in various locations, the MAXIM Big Game Party in New York City and Atlanta, Playboy Super Bowl 50 Party in San Francisco and more...

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Sunshine Sachs

212-691-2800

maxim@sunshinesachs.com

SOURCE In The Know Experiences