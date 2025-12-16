THE CHAKA KHAN FOUNDATION AND UNITED NATIONS UNITE FOR SECOND ANNUAL WORLD MEDITATION DAY

Music Icon Chaka Khan, Gayle King, Rev. Dr. Michael Beckwith, and UN Leaders Invite the World to Pause for a Global Moment of Healing on December 19

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chaka Khan Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Partnerships will co-host the second annual UN World Meditation Day on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM EST, bringing together millions worldwide for a shared moment of stillness, reflection, and collective healing. The event will take place at the UN Goals Lounge in New York City and will stream globally via UN Web TV .

Building on last year's inaugural observance, this year's gathering unites music legend Chaka Khan, CBS Mornings host Gayle King, spiritual leader Rev. Dr. Michael Beckwith, UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming, Executive Director of the United Nations Office for partnerships Annemarie Hou, and sound therapist Sara Auster. Together, they will explore how meditation and mindfulness can address today's most urgent challenges, from mental health crises and social isolation to conflict and environmental degradation.

The afternoon will open with a livestreamed guided meditation led by Rev. Dr. Michael Beckwith, followed by a conversation moderated by Gayle King on how inner peace fuels outer change. The discussion will highlight meditation as a practical tool for resilience, compassion, and collective action toward a more just and sustainable world.

"Meditation taught me how to perform for my soul first," said Chaka Khan, Co-Founder of The Chaka Khan Foundation. "When I started sharing my moon meditations on social media, "Millions joined because we're all longing for peace and connection". Through The Chaka Khan Foundation, co-founded with her sister Tammy Michelle, she has worked to bring wellness, healing, and creative expression to overlooked communities, from incarcerated women and youth to neurodiverse individuals and justice-impacted families. The Foundation's belief that every soul matters aligns deeply with the UN's commitment to well-being for all, particularly as outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being.

World Meditation Day , celebrated annually on December 21, was established by the United Nations to recognize meditation's transformative role in promoting mental health, emotional resilience, and global peace. The observance invites individuals, communities, and nations to embrace mindfulness as a pathway to healing, both personal and collective. This year's event, held two days early to maximize participation, honors that vision through music, stillness, and meaningful dialogue with cultural and spiritual leaders from around the globe. By collaboration with The Chaka Khan Foundation, the UN continues its commitment to making wellness accessible to all, especially those in overlooked communities who often lack resources for mental health and holistic care. To learn more about the event and how to watch, visit https://chakakhanfoundation.org/meditate/ and follow @thechakakhanfoundation

