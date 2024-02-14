The Challenge of Effectively Eliminating the Odor of Malodorous Wounds

Wound Malodors Can Have a Detrimental Impact on a Patient's Quality of Life. Cinesteam® Effectively Ameliorates the Issue of These Unpleasant Smells.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wound malodors are a serious and common struggle for patients and caregivers. Unpleasant odors from chronic wounds are difficult to address, though. Cinesteam®'s odor-control dressing is a breakthrough medical device that offers a simple, elegant solution to the problem.

Many medical symptoms can significantly impact a person's quality of life. Some are obvious, as they involve pain and physical limitations. Others are more subtle. For example, unpleasant smells created by an ongoing wound (commonly referred to as wound malodor) can significantly impact an individual's daily lifestyle. In many cases, ongoing unwanted odors are even singled out as the most distressing of all symptoms.

Malodors can be overwhelming for patients and caregivers alike and can create feelings of revulsion, nausea, and lack of appetite. Embarrassment can lead to social isolation and can exacerbate feelings of depression. Cinesteam® is a revolutionary over-the-counter medical product created as a way to address wound malodors and restore quality of life for patients and their caregivers as they navigate ongoing medical symptoms.

"The challenge with treating malodorous wounds is that you need something in addition to the primary dressing used for the actual wound healing," explains Clémence Desjardin, Director of Operations and Business Development at Cemag Care. "We tested various substances, such as cloves and turmeric, to find the most effective natural solution. However, it was cinnamon that proved to have the best adsorbent properties."

The efficacy of cinnamon as a smell control adjacent is well known. Along with its popularity in commercial products related to olfactory senses, cinnamon has a well-established scientific reputation due to its physical and chemical properties.

Application is also important, as primary dressings must remain intact and fully effective. This led to the development of Cinesteam® as a secondary dressing. Cinesteam® goes on top of the primary dressing, where it adsorbs smells, and diffusing its own pleasant odor. The result is a cleaner smell that helps patients regain their self-esteem, relieves a burden on caregivers, and generally restores a higher quality of life.

Cinesteam® is a brand owned by a French pharmaceutical company based in Paris, Cemag Care, which was founded in 2016 by Dr André Ulmann. The brand is built on an innovative over-the-counter medical solution that uses a single natural ingredient (cinnamon) as a secondary dressing for those managing malodorous wounds from tumors, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and more. Cinesteam® effectively eliminates unwelcome odors and improves quality of life. (It does not heal the wound itself). The patented concept was developed from 2015 to 2019 and brought to market in Europe in 2020. NOTE: Cinesteam is a class one medical device. Please read the instructions before use. Learn more at cinesteamcare.com and cemagcare.com .

