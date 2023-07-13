The Challenges and Opportunities of Water in Southern California

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a new episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone podcast, Rebuild SoCal Partnership's Executive Director Jon Switalski hosts Adán Ortega, the Chair of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Ortega took office as chair on January 1st of this year.

The conversation focuses on the effects of the rain and storms in Southern California earlier this year, the challenges with building new water infrastructure, the future of water delivery in Southern California, and more. When discussing Southern California's water challenges, Ortega stressed that "this is urgent. The idea that we have to adapt to climate change is urgent."

Listeners can learn more about the following:

The value and importance of water

The impact of climate change on Southern California

MWD's Climate Adaptation Master Planning Process or "CAMP for Water"

What MWD is doing to help combat the effects of the record rainstorms Southern California experienced in early 2023

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership