The Challenges and Opportunities of Water in Southern California

News provided by

Rebuild SoCal Partnership

13 Jul, 2023, 11:45 ET

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During a new episode of The Rebuild SoCal Zone podcast, Rebuild SoCal Partnership's Executive Director Jon Switalski hosts Adán Ortega, the Chair of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Ortega took office as chair on January 1st of this year.

The conversation focuses on the effects of the rain and storms in Southern California earlier this year, the challenges with building new water infrastructure, the future of water delivery in Southern California, and more. When discussing Southern California's water challenges, Ortega stressed that "this is urgent. The idea that we have to adapt to climate change is urgent."

Listeners can learn more about the following:

  • The value and importance of water
  • The impact of climate change on Southern California
  • MWD's Climate Adaptation Master Planning Process or "CAMP for Water"
  • What MWD is doing to help combat the effects of the record rainstorms Southern California experienced in early 2023

Listen to the podcast episode here: The Challenges and Opportunities of Water in Southern California

Listen to our previous episode here: Denise Cooper Talks Success and Growth in the Construction Industry

Follow us on Spotify for more episodes of The Rebuild SoCal Zone podcast. 

Stay up-to-date on all infrastructure issues by signing up for the Rebuild SoCal Partnership newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SOURCE Rebuild SoCal Partnership

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.