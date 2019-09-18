The Chamberlain Next-Gen Residential Wall Mount Garage Opener Redefines The Garage Space

"A garage offers the perfect space for storing seasonal items and 'extra stuff'. So much so, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, 25% of households with two-car garages don't have room to park their vehicles inside them," said Jackie Lorenty, Vice President and General Manager, Residential. "The RJO70 wall mount design redefines the traditional form of the garage door opener and addresses concerns with space and organization by freeing up the ceiling to create additional storage for homeowners."

In addition to acting as a space-saver, the RJO70 delivers homeowners an all-in-one device that combines smart home technology, ultra-quiet motor, battery backup and security features. Key features that come with the Chamberlain RJO70 Wall Mount Garage Door Opener include:

Smart Home Capabilities: Integrated Wi-Fi ® and myQ technology allows users to open and close their garage door from anywhere using a smartphone via the myQ ® App. Homeowners with myQ smart garage control benefit from on-the-go management of daily activities like never having to wonder if the garage door was left open, receiving real-time alerts when children arrive home from school, remotely letting in the dog walker or service person and Key by Amazon secure in-garage delivery to keep packages safe and secure.

Ultra-Quiet Operation: The RJO70 is powered by a high-performance DC motor that provides smooth operation, and when combined with the wall-mount design, minimizes noise and vibration ensuring that living spaces near the garage are quiet and comfortable.

Integrated Battery Backup: For the 70 percent of homeowners who use their garage door as the main entry, a power outage can become not only an inconvenience but a major safety and security issue. The integrated battery backup system provides uninterrupted access to the garage door when the power goes down, and keeps it functioning until electricity is restored.

Automatic Garage Door Lock: The Automatic Garage Door Lock deadbolts the garage door every time it closes, providing families with the peace-of-mind that their home is secure.

Smart LED Lighting: The included Smart LED Light is controllable with the myQ App and can be placed anywhere in the garage, providing bright, maintenance-free illumination without having to change a light bulb. Additional Smart LED Lights can be used for an even brighter garage.

For additional information on the installation process view our helpful video tutorial on YouTube: Installation Video

The Chamberlain RJO70 is initially available in-store at Lowe's, and online at Amazon, Chamberlain, and Lowe's. For more information about the new Chamberlain RJO70 visit Chamberlain.com

