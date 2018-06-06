The Chamberlain West Hollywood Debuts Stylish Multimillion-Dollar Redesign

LOS ANGELES, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamberlain West Hollywood has completed a $15 million, property-wide redesign including 115 suites, lobby, hallway corridors, restaurant, meeting and event spaces, rooftop pool deck and bar. Positioned on a charming tree-lined street in the heart of West Hollywood, The Chamberlain's redesign adds a new level of intimate, stylish comfort to the property while providing easy access to some of the best sights and attractions in Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to introduce the redesigned Chamberlain West Hollywood to meet the needs and expectations of our valued guests," said John Douponce, general manager of The Chamberlain West Hollywood. "Our goal is to offer guests an experience of West Hollywood while providing the best service possible, and we believe our newly revitalized hotel is a reflection of our stylish and sophisticated community. We look forward to welcoming new and returning guests to discover the new Chamberlain."

The Chamberlain tapped Jackie McGee of Perkins+Will to lead the hotel's extensive redesign. Inspired by glamorous creatives of the fashion industry, who regularly frequent the hotel, The Chamberlain's new look evokes a residence of a well-traveled fashionista with touches of monochromatic tones, in addition to carefully curated art pieces and contemporary furniture. The revitalized property offers the feeling of secluded hideaway for those in-the-know in the center of West Hollywood.

Suites

Each of The Chamberlain's 115 suites were redesigned to feel like a home away from home for many in today's fashion world. The suites' predominately black and white color palette is reflective of the persona of Hollywood's golden era. Like the great black and white movies, the suites are meant to celebrate Hollywood's glamorous past and inspire works of art among today's creatives. Guest beds are embellished with a black, white and gray chevron design, and the living room's sophisticated, contemporary furniture is accented with bright blue bolster and throw pillows in varying patterns. Ranging from 350-650 square feet, the new suites feature separate living spaces, cozy fireplaces, and expansive marble bathrooms with Gilchrist & Soames bath amenities. Most suites also include private balconies. With large living areas and residential feel, the suites are desirable for short retreats and extended stays alike.

Restaurant, Bar & Garden Patio

The redesigned and rebranded restaurant, Fits, was created for the exclusive use of hotel guests for breakfast, lunch and dinner. With a name inspired by the fashion industry and OLS Hotels & Resorts Founder John Fitts, the restaurant's design evokes an intimate Hollywood hideout complete with a cozy garden patio and trellis. Fits features a contemporary-chic design with wood floors, marble tabletops, and a floor-to-ceiling, white-painted wood screen in a modern decorative pattern that allows natural light into the space. The restaurant's patio will provide some of the most coveted seating in the restaurant where guests can enjoy the California sunshine during the day or indulge in a romantic dinner under twinkling string lights at night.

Led by Executive Chef Henry Tapia, Fits offers New American cuisine with a menu comprised of small and shared plates, inspiring guests to share and connect over food. The dishes are a reflection of the West Hollywood destination and Chef Tapia's Mexican heritage with an upscale spin on local ingredients and flavors. Standout dishes include the Grilled Romaine Salad (gorgonzola dressing, grilled corn, tomato, radish and red onion) to start, followed by the Pastor Chicken Tacos (avocado mash, pineapple salsa, radish, cilantro, yellow corn tortilla) and the Grilled Octopus (ginger-lime and soy sauce marinade, butternut squash puree, caramelized onion, potatoes and kale) to share. The restaurant's cocktail program is inspired by the movers and shakers of West Hollywood, using fresh ingredients to create memorable drinks for moments by the rooftop pool, a power lunch with colleagues or pre-dinner cocktails with friends. Chef Tapia's top recommendations are the Fashionista (tequila, pink guava, orange liquor, lime juice and simple syrup) and The Hideout (vodka, kiwi, basil, lemon juice, ginger syrup).

Rooftop Pool & Bar

The Chamberlain's $1 million refreshed rooftop pool deck and bar is an intimate retreat brought to life with bold, large-scale graphic patterns complimented by classic neutrals and vibrant green accents. Redesigned by Rossi Architecture, Inc., new features include a glass railing system, additional poolside seating, lounge areas and private cabanas. Offering unparalleled panoramic views of West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills and even Downtown Los Angeles, the updated space is an ideal retreat for relaxation or can easily become the backdrop for an elegant and lively event. Guests enjoy the year-round heated pool and dining alfresco with drinks and bites from the hotel's restaurant.

Meeting and Event Spaces

The Chamberlain's redesigned meeting and event spaces offer an array of flexible venues that are ideal for meetings, small weddings and bridal celebrations, private parties, press events, photo shoots, commercial production, trunk shows, castings and more. The updated 504-square-foot boardroom offers a premier setting for up to 50 attendees with state-of-the-art audio-visual equipment designed to service today's technological needs. The boardroom's new interiors include sleek boardroom furniture and chic blue and white wallpaper in a modern design that features optical illusions of hidden images. The adjacent trellised outdoor patio provides options for dining alfresco or extending the boardroom space for social gatherings under Southern California's sunny skies. The hotel's 2,268-square-foot rooftop space offers another option to take meetings and events outside and can accommodate up to 80 guests. The rooftop features a stunning setting with panoramic views that's perfect for photo shoots and meetings by day or cocktail receptions by night. The dedicated event services team provides superior planning and event execution, including A/V and tech requirements and creative menus from Executive Chef Henry Tapia.

Special Offer

In celebration of the hotel's redesign completion, The Chamberlain is extending a special offer for guests to experience everything new at the property. Book the "Experience The All New Chamberlain" package and receive up to 20 percent off the nightly room rate. The package is available to book now through July 31, 2018, for stays from now until December 31, 2018. Use code NEW ROOMS.

For more information or booking, please visit www.chamberlainwesthollywood.com or call (877) 686-2082. Follow The Chamberlain on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Press Contact

Rose Public Relations

Maggie Jackson

maggie@rosepublicrelations.com

Related Images

the-chamberlain-west-hollywood.jpeg

the-chamberlain-west-hollywood.jpeg

the-chamberlain-west-hollywood.jpeg

the-chamberlain-west-hollywood.jpeg

Related Links

The Chamberlain West Hollywood

OLS Hotels & Resorts

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-chamberlain-west-hollywood-debuts-stylish-multimillion-dollar-redesign-300660942.html

SOURCE The Chamberlain West Hollywood