The Chamberlin Group Hosts Free Private Screenings of New 'Retirement Deception' Movie

The Holistic Financial Advisory Firm Invites Those Age 55+ to Attend Showings in St. Louis, Mo. or Melbourne, Fla.

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chamberlin Group, a holistic financial advisory firm with office locations in St. Louis, Mo. and Melbourne, Fla., announces free private screenings of Retirement Deception, a newly released documentary film that exposes the truth about what it takes to retire happily in today's world. Retirement Deception showcases the personal stories of Americans from across the country and features financial professionals, including The Chamberlin Group's CEO and Co-Founder, Don Chamberlin, CFEd, CFEI.

The private screening events will take place in St. Louis at the Marcus Des Peres Cinema on January 9 and 11 at 6:30 pm CT, and in Melbourne at the AMC Avenue 16 theater on January 16 and 18 at 6:30 pm ET. To view the movie trailer, click here.

With a mission to dispel the retirement myths often perpetuated by Wall Street, this film dives deep into the world of retirement planning to provide viewers with a guide to help Americans achieve a fulfilling, financially secure retirement. The film shares unfiltered insights and inspiring stories to debunk common misconceptions and educate people about the realities of retirement.

"Even the best savers can have their finances derailed by unforeseen economic events, but knowledge is power--and I am proud to say this movie provides retirees with the education they need to gain confidence in their financial future so they can live out their retirement dreams," said Don Chamberlin, Executive Producer of Retirement Deception and CEO of The Chamberlin Group. "We traveled the country to interview retirees to learn more about their financial concerns, and we found that most are concerned with whether or not they'll have enough money to last them through the duration of their retirement, especially now that people are living longer. This movie will educate viewers on how to minimize the impact that external forces and political events could have on their finances, so I encourage anyone who has any doubts or concerns over their financial future to see this film, as it will be an eye-opening experience."

Attendees of the private screenings will receive a complimentary concessions gift card, as well as a surprise gift after the movie (limit one per household). Full details of each private screen are below:

St. Louis Screenings

January 9 & 11 at 6:30pm CT

Marcus Des Peres Cinema

12701 Manchester Rd, Des Peres, MO 63131

Click Here to Register Melbourne Screenings

January 16 & 18 at 6:30pm ET

AMC Avenue 16

2241 Town Center Ave, Melbourne, FL 32940

Click Here to Register

The co-author of the best-selling book, Crash Proof Wealth, Mr. Chamberlin has devoted his financial career to helping American families plan a comfortable retirement. As a Certified Financial Educator™ he has conducted more than 500 educational workshops and has established himself as a leader in educating his community on tax and retirement issues.

Those aged 55+ are encouraged to redeem their complimentary gift card and reserve their seat now. To do so, visit https://share.hsforms.com/1OykoetelQpe2OPIxX1aJFwdfmja for the St. Louis screenings and https://share.hsforms.com/1QUscRsCMRkyhYY8Tx5qvrgdfmja for the Melbourne screenings.

About Don Chamberlin and The Chamberlin Group

Don Chamberlin is a veteran financial advisor and CEO of The Chamberlin Group, a holistic financial advisory firm that offers tax preparation, financial planning and wealth management services. A Certified Financial Educator™ (CFEd™), Chamberlin has devoted nearly 40 years to helping individuals learn about and plan for a comfortable retirement. He founded The Chamberlin Group in 2002 with the ultimate goal of assisting families who wish to preserve their legacy for themselves and their family. He is a member of Million Dollar Round Table's (MDRT) Top of the Table, the Financial Planning Association and is part of the member relations committee for the Better Business Bureau for the St. Louis region. Chamberlin is also a proud guardian for the St. Louis Honor Flight, an organization dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of WWII veterans. For more information on Don Chamberlin and The Chamberlin Group, visit www.Chamberlin-Group.com.

