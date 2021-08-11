The Change Companies® Selects HipSilver® as the Exclusive Online Consumer Retail Distributor for The Silver Community

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HipSilver, a community and digital lifestyle platform for Silvers, has become the first online retail distributor for The Change Companies®' series of Interactive Journals. These Journals were created to inspire the 55+ Silver Age to discover the best of their third chapter of life and live life to its fullest. Our goal is to introduce journaling through a threepart series of Journals that promote wellness, joy and self-discovery directly to the Silver consumer.

The three-journal set is titled, "Cultivating the Silver Age through Interactive Journaling." The Journals, Gratitude: The Start of a Daily Practice, Your Life is a Story and Remodeling My House, will be featured on HipSilver's home page, with a live community discussion in the fall and its bi-monthly "Silver Bulletins" throughout 2021. Each Interactive Journal offers the opportunity for fresh personal insights and goals that are inspirational and actionable.

"Selecting HipSilver was an easy choice," said The Change Companies®' founder, Don Kuhl. "We immediately saw them as a natural partner to launch this important resource. Given our shared goals of helping people live life to the fullest as we age, we are delighted to introduce these Interactive Journals to the engaged HipSilver Community."

"Don Kuhl is one of my contemporaries and heroes, and he has approached aging headon and made it fun and interactive. I love his new Journals and his take on life. He is open, engaged, funny, droll, and direct. We are honored and grateful for the trust he has placed in us," added Gail Bruce, founder and CEO of HipSilver.

HipSilver is looking forward to sharing the intriguing detail, inspiring engagement, and its life stories with the Silver community. The complete set will be available online at www.hipsilver.com for $38.00.

About: The Change Companies® is a small company that makes a big difference. Our team of clinicians, writers, artists, and regional and industry experts work hard to create and deliver products that help millions of people make positive life changes. Our behavior change resources are built around Interactive Journaling®, a structured process that helps people reflect on where they've been, where they are, and where they wish to go. In The Change Companies®' 30-year history, we have served over 10,000 public and private organizations to help over 25 million individuals make wise and healthy life choices. We believe in our mission and strive each day to create materials and services that make the world a happier and healthier place.

About: HipSilver® is a community and lifestyle brand curated by and for men and women in their Silver Age, connecting them with resources, products, inspiration, and joy through a content-rich digital platform. The HipSilver platform launches physical and mental wellness innovations for Silvers – those of us in our third act of life or 55+. We are a social enterprise, enhancing the quality of life for Silvers in many ways, principally by reducing the epidemic of social isolation. We want to show the world that Silvers are relevant, engaging, and hip. Remember, Silver is not a hair color – it's an attitude!

