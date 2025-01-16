The Change Reaction Launches $10 million Emergency Wildfire Direct Giving Fund to Stabilize Thousands of Families Impacted by the Los Angeles Fires

The organization will commit at least $10 million with a goal of $50 million with 100% of every dollar providing direct cash support

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Change Reaction , LA's direct-giving foundation, has launched an emergency relief fund in response to the devastating wildfires impacting Los Angeles. The Change Reaction Wildfire Direct Giving Fund will launch with an initial gift of $10 Million, and utilize its network of over 250 partner organizations and 2,000 social workers and impact leaders to identify those who have been affected by the fires.

Created in 2019, The Change Reaction developed its direct giving platform to provide critical financial assistance to stabilize hardworking families. Its existing network of nonprofits includes all the largest hospitals, schools and organizations focused on working families, foster youth, homeless individuals, veterans and seniors. Since its inception, The Change Reaction has given over $42 million to nearly 38,000 families facing short-term financial crises.

Initially, the Wildfire Direct Giving Fund will focus on essential workers who lost their homes, including social workers, hospital workers, and teachers who need to be stabilized before they can begin to help in the recovery and rebuilding process. Second, The Change Reaction will activate its social worker network to identify families who have lost homes and have been displaced, small businesses that have been forced to shut down, and employees who have lost jobs all due to these devastating fires. Direct assistance grants will be up to $5,000 and will be fully vetted by its partners, available immediately and without red tape.

"As LA's direct giving foundation, The Change Reaction was built for moments like this, where speed and direct impact are crucial," said Greg Perlman, Founder of The Change Reaction. "While general relief funds are essential and take time to grow, people need immediate help to stabilize their lives today. That is exactly what The Change Reaction provides— immediate cash assistance to support the individuals who hold our community together."

The Wildfire Direct Giving Fund will have the same structure as all of The Change Reaction's programs, with 100% of all funds raised directly benefiting those impacted, with no overhead costs. Every direct cash grant will be fully vetted by organization partners prior to submission for assistance.

"My team and I have had the privilege of working with The Change Reaction for the past five years to support community members in my district who are facing financial hardship," said John Lee, Los Angeles City Councilmember, District 12. "When I learned that teachers in my district had lost their homes, our first call was to The Change Reaction. Without hesitation, they stepped in and provided $5,000 checks to each of them. This is the kind of immediate and impactful support we need in these moments of crisis."

"The wildfires have deeply impacted our staff and clients, with some losing their homes and facing so much uncertainty," said Megan Katerjilan, CEO, Door of Hope. "When we reached out to The Change Reaction, they provided immediate cash grants to all of our employees, giving financial relief and showing our team they're not alone in rebuilding. By helping the helpers, they're strengthening frontline workers like ours, so we can continue making a difference for those impacted."

How You Can Help

The Change Reaction encourages its non-profit partners and community to share information about this relief fund with their teams, ensuring that those who are most in need of support have access to this vital resource and that those who can donate can have their generous contributions matched by 100%.

For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation visit https://www.changereaction.org/wildfiredirectgivingfund

About The Change Reaction

The Change Reaction, LA's direct giving foundation, is rooted firmly in the belief that we need to provide direct support to the thousands of hard-working individuals that make Los Angeles thrive. With its network of almost 2,000 social workers and partnerships with over 250 exceptional non-profit organizations, The Change Reaction provides critical financial assistance to stabilize and strengthen working Angelenos and their families.

Contact Information

Danielle Goodman

Email: [email protected] / Phone: 248-763-0092

Ashley Demoff

Email: [email protected] / Phone: 314-496-7022

