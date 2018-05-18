The Changzhou Institute of Intelligent Robotics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences inaugurated

The Changzhou Institute of Intelligent Robotics is a scientific research facility jointly established by the Management Committee of Changzhou National Hi-Tech District, the Institute of Automation, Chinese Academy of Sciences and Changzhou Airwheel Artificial Intelligence Incubator Co., Ltd. Leveraging the Institute of Automation's nationwide leadership in artificial intelligence (AI), the newly-founded facility, guided by interdisciplinary integration, a demand-led approach and an embracing of the dynamic changes and rapid growth taking place across the sector, will be engaged in the research and development of leading AI technologies including big data, supercomputing centers and deep learning, with a focus on the need by traditional industries to start adopting AI into their processes. The institute's work is expected to facilitate the transformation of traditional industries with telemedicine robots as a core feature, while also developing new ideas, models and technologies, creating a new ecosystem. The ultimate goal is to promote the establishment of a new economic model in the Yangtze River Delta region and lead the cluster development of the AI industry.

On May 17, 2017, Airwheel Artificial Intelligence Incubator was established in Changzhou National Hi-Tech District. With the unveiling of the institute, the incubator has been renamed the Airwheel Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence. Based on accumulated experience the center plans to leverage the leadership of high-end AI research facilities with the Changzhou Institute of Intelligent Robotics as the first partner. The aim will be the exploration of AI sectors including cloud computing, big data collection and mining, supercomputing centers and deep learning algorithm training. With leading-edge fundamental technologies that will drive intelligent robots as the focus and the key generic technology of next-generation robots as the core, the center will be committed to developing industrial, service and special-purpose robots to empower the transformation of traditional industries and the establishment of an industry cluster focused on AI technology.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-changzhou-institute-of-intelligent-robotics-of-the-chinese-academy-of-sciences-inaugurated-300650888.html

SOURCE Changzhou National Hi-Tech District

Related Links

http://www.czxx.org.cn

